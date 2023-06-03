A Grand Finale Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor Jun 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abigail Valerio, left, and Gianna Sparaco were all smiles (Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) As were Jeffery Rudolph, Theo Fella and Bradley Ash. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Aaliyah Ortiz and Jake Gustafson were among graduates of the class of 2023. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Leis were worn by some grads in this group, comprising Caden Saine, Hudson Fuller, Anthony Traux, Koen Felder, Tyreese Wigley, Oscar Kelly and Blito Zilos. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Korbyn Riecks Cather caught Stockton Ringenbach in joyous celebration. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Waiting to enter the field were Lucy Reich, Elysia Rego, Teagan Reginald and Addisyn Rees. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Rheana Andaya was among several students carrying flags. (Photos by Cassandra Tomei/AFN Contributor) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of Desert Vista High School’s Class of 2023 closed one chapter in their lives as they prepared for a new one May 25. Prior to the ceremony, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Desert Vista Graduation Desert Vista Class Of 2023 Desert Vista Seniors Desert Vista High School Dvhs 2023 Sponsored Content × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Digital EditionsNever miss an issue. Sign up for free today. Subscribe Click to read this week's issue. Click to read The Entertainer!
