Local Girl Scout inspires community to get outdoors

In her mission to encourage others to participate in adventure opportunities and get outdoors, Girl Scout Marisa Chaidez created Get Outdoors Today (G.O.T.), a project that earned the Ahwatukee resident the highest honor in Girl Scouts, a Gold Award.
“Becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout was an opportunity to make a real difference in my community. Youth and adults are staring at screens and not getting outdoors enough, which has been proven to be bad for one’s mental and physical health,” said Marisa.
In her project, Marisa created a website and social media site with information on the benefits of getting outside and the positive impact it can have on overall health for individuals.
While working on her project, Marisa had to take the lead and flex the leadership skills she has learned throughout her Girl Scout journey, communicating with others to improve her website and further her mission.
“I needed to reach out to people I’d never met before, and work with them to make the website better. It was a bit scary having to go out and talk to people,” said Marisa. “However, after I got past that initial fear, I was able to do so much better than if I was just on my own.”
Through the results and engagement from her website and social media pages, Marisa was able to see the true reach and impact of her project.
“I have been able to see how much of a difference I have made with G.O.T. through the likes, comments, and follows I have received across multiple platforms,” said Marisa.
However, the road to the Gold Award was not always easy for Marisa as
she suffered technological difficulties with her site along the way, while
also navigating her project during the pandemic.
“Even though I often faced challenges in technology, I was able to rise above them and create a final project that I am truly proud of,” she said.
Aside from learning the power of perseverance, Marisa’s Gold Award journey also helped her learn other important lessons about herself.
“Through my project, I learned that I don’t have to be in a box, and I don’t have to choose to like only one thing – I can branch out and have different interests and passions,” said Marisa.
As a Gold Award recipient, Marisa joins a prestigious group of Girl Scouts that have earned the highest honor in the organization.
Awardees not only stand out among others in college admissions and scholarship applications, but they are also able to join the U.S. Armed Forces at
an advanced rank. Recognized nationally as a symbol of leadership, the Gold Award is the ultimate merit for making a difference.
This was further instilled in Marisa through her participation in the Girl Scouts organization, which she has been a part of for five years.
“Girl Scouts has given me fantastic opportunities to go to new places and experience new things. I have been able to grow as a person and find out more about who I am in a fun and interesting way” said Marisa.
A student at Freedom Prep Academy in Gilbert, Marisa plans to attend college after graduation and continue making an impact in others’ lives, just like with her Gold Award project.
“I would like to go into any major that involves helping people,” said Marisa.
