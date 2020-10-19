Like any theater company, Kimberly Lewis’ Dance Studio 111 has taken a beating in the pandemic.
But while Lewis is back in business, even the hardships of 2020 cannot dull her excitement over her impending presentation of the 21st edition of the Ahwatukee Nutcracker Ballet.
And it’s a tradition she intends to keep no matter what social distancing demands there may be.
Even if the traditional venue at Desert Vista High School is not available, Lewis intends to present it in a park.
While it remains to be seen where the show will be presented in mid-December, Lewis’ cast of dancers is already hard at work in rehearsals.
And this year, she’s excited by the fact that nine of the show’s 10 royal queens are new.
“These young dancers have been training since the age of 2 in the hopes of one day becoming a queen in ‘The Nutcracker,’” Lewis said.
Two of the queens have been robbed of loved ones by COVID-19. One lost a grandmother who helped raise her and another lost her stepfather to the coronavirus.
“Parents told me these two girls getting these important roles brought them joy during a very sad time,” Lewis said.
Lewis held auditions in August and maintained her tradition of putting signs in the front yards of the girls selected for key roles.
“There were lots of tears of joy this year when these dancers woke up to find a yard sign in their front yard with their very first queen role,” she recalled.
Some of the cast have a long history with Lewis’ production. For example, Kaiya McDonald, who is cast as Clara, has been dancing in the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet since age 3.
Ashleigh Griffin is playing the Sugarplum Fairy, her fourth year as a queen. The 18-year-old freshman at the University of Washington and parents Jacquie North and Chris Griffin have lived in Ahwatukee for the past six years after moving from Texas.
Griffin has been dancing for 14 years with a focus on ballet and is making her 12th Nutcracker appearance, four of which have been with Lewis’ production.
“The holidays are her favorite time of year,” Lewis said. “She loves the magic of the Nutcracker and all the wonderful memories she has made.”
Kaiya McDonald, 13, will play Clara. An eighth grader at Elite Performance Academy, she trains in all forms of dance and is in her eighth year at Dance Studio 111, where she has been dancing since she was 3.
This will be Kaiya’s ninth year dancing in the Ahwatukee Nutcracker. Kaiya lives in Ocotillo with her parents Chris and Amy McDonald and sister Braelynn.
“Kaiya’s favorite part about Nutcracker is the relationships she gets to build with the cast,” Lewis said.
Abigail Bigelow, 17, is making her first appearance as the Snow Queen.
The Peoria girl is the oldest of six and attends Arizona Connections Academy Online School to get more time to train for a ballet career. She trains at The School of Ballet Arizona and is in the highest level of the school’s professional program.
Mikaylee Bellino is in her first role as Queen of Sweets. The daughter of Tara and Danny Bellino of Ahwatukee, the 12-year-old dancer is in seventh grade at Altadeña and has appeared in the Ahwatukee Nutcracker eight of the 10 years she has been dancing.
“Her favorite part of being in the Nutcracker is making memories with her fellow cast, which happen to be some of her best friends,” Lewis said. “This year is even more special because she remembers being a little BonBon and looking up to the Queen of Sweets. Now she can’t wait to share the stage with the new little ballerinas.”
Kiara Reyes is the Angel Queen for the first time. Kiara, 12, of Chandler, is in seventh grade at Akimel A-al Middle School and has been dancing for nine years.
“This year is my third Nutcracker,” Kiara said. “I love being with my friends in the Nutcracker cast and helping the younger dancers learn their parts,” she said.
Gigi Tosca, 12, is playing the China Queen for the first time. A seventh grader at Akimel, she also is in her fifth Ahwatukee Nutcracker.
“I love the Nutcracker because it is a beautiful holiday tradition for me and my family,” she said. “I love Nutcracker rehearsals and hanging out with my dance friends. I love music and art but dancing is my #1 favorite activity.”
Maddy Mindeman is a first-time Spanish Queen. The daughter of Jason and Cathy Mindeman of Ahwatukee, the 13-year-old is an Akimel eighth grader and has been dancing since she was 3.
“I am so excited to be the Spanish Queen this year because it is my first time being a queen and I love being a role model for the little ones,” Maddy said. The Nutcracker is so special to me because of all the memories I have made so far and all of the amazing people involved.”
Laycie Michell is the Russian Queen and said she feels blessed to be getting a queen role with her debut participation in the Ahwatukee Nutcracker.
Laycie, 13, and the daughter of Stephanie and Anthony Ameen attends Altadeña.
Lexa MacKenzie, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Horizon Honors, landed the role of Arabian Queen – a first for her.
She too is appearing in Ahwatukee Nutcracker for the first time and is ecstatic that she got the Arabian Queen role because her favorite color is blue “and it is such a mysterious character to portray.”
Taylor Carey is a also a new queen, playing the Marzipan Queen. Taylor, 12 and a seventh grader at Altadeña Middle School, is the daughter of Sue and Mike Carey of Ahwatukee.
This is her second year performing in the Ahwatukee Nutcracker.
She said she loves the magic and excitement of the Nutcracker and “learning and growing thanks to the amazing Dance Studio 111 teachers.”
