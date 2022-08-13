‘Ahwatukee Nutcracker’ gets new name – and a movie

After 22 years, “The Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker” has been rebranded to “The Arizona Nutcracker” and anyone 18 and under can prepare for its debut performances this December by signing up for one of the audition times Aug. 20 at Dance Studio 111.
Dance Studio 111 owner and ”Nutcracker” producer Kimberly Lewis said that her production is still the only presentation of the Christmas classic in the state to feature cast that exclusively comprises teens and children.
The pandemic and reality prompted Lewis to change the production she created 23 years ago – one she lavishes attention and detail on with everything from surprising her post-audition picks of the queens each year by putting up a sign in their backyards before they awake to a special pre-show dinner for them to handmade costumes.
For one thing, the pandemic in 2020 had prompted Tempe Union High School District to close its schools, forcing Lewis to find an alternative to Desert Vista High School’s theater, the venue where “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” had been presented.
She chose the new Madison Center for the Performing Arts in Phoenix, which probably provides an upgraded ambience for “Nutcracker.”
More importantly, while most of her cast traditionally lived in Ahwatukee, Lewis based her cast selections more on talent rather than addresses and while some cast members came from other parts of the Valley, other performers weren’t sure if they were allowed.
I did rebrand the name to the Arizona Nutcracker because we now do all our performances at the Madison Center for the Arts theater and with the new name, more dancers from around our state would be encouraged to come and be part of our ‘Nutcracker,’” said Lewis, who has opened Dance Studio 111 about 29 years ago.
“We are the only ‘Nutcracker’ with our entire cast being children,” she noted. “We have so many young talented dancers in the Valley I wanted them to perform these roles now and not have to wait until they were adults to perform the role of Sugarplum Fairy, Snow Queen, Spanish Queen, Marzipan Queen, Arabian Queen, Russian Queen etc.”
“So many dancers around the valley thought this ‘Nutcracker’ was only for dancers to participate that attend my Ahwatukee dance studio and this is not the case,” Lewis added. “This ‘Nutcracker’ is open to all young dancers around the Valley.”
The re-brand isn’t the only new development in Lewis’ storied love affair with “Nutcracker.”
The production of last year’s spectacle has been made into a documentary that could hit Netflix.
Right now, it is available on tubitv.com, but Lewis said if it gets enough views, it could find its way onto the more famous streaming platform. People can access it at tubitv.com and search “Road to Nutcracker.”
The PG-rated production takes viewers behind the scenes of Lewis’ production, from auditions to the cast’s emotional off-stage reaction to the play’s conclusion.
This year, “Arizona Nutcracker” – complete with a visit from Santa during the afternoon matinees – will be presented at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Madison Center for the Performing Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix.
Information: thearizonanutcracker.com
