Ahwatukee Legion Post 64 develops ties with Scout troop

Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64 is now the charter organization for Boy Scout Troop 172 in Tempe.
And as a representative for the charter organization, Brenda Smull in some ways is returning to her roots of a lifetime of public service.
Though she admits “I knew nothing about” Boy Scout leadership, Smull was “a proud Brownie and Girl Scout.”
While she also demurs that was “over 45 years ago,” Smull, an author and Toastmasters International leader, also served her country as a platoon leader in Operation Desert Storm after earning a degree in biochemistry in college, where she served in ROTC.
How she became a Boy Scout Charter Organization representative “was sheer serendipity,” Smull said.
She was at her office working when coworker Jason Mork poked his head in and asked, ‘Are you in the American Legion?’” she recalled.
He went on to explain that while searching online for local American Legion Posts, he discover her photographer-husband Steve Smull’s photos of veterans. Then he told her that his Boy Scout troop was looking to partner with a veterans group that would sponsor it as a charter organization.
“Jason and I started the dialogue
on how our teams could work together to support each other’s missions,
values and goals,” said Smull, adding as she worker with the troop to establish an organizational relationship,” she said. “I received a great deal of support from leaders at the
Arizona Department of the American Legion as well as the Grand Canyon Council BSA.”
“As I started digging in and reading more about the history of the American Legion and its support of Boy Scouts, I was thrilled to see the alliance goes back to the Legion’s first national convention in 1919,” Smull added.
Today, Legion posts sponsor more than 2,500 Scouting units across the country and 35 troops in Arizona have charter organization representatives in American Legion posts.
The Legion works closely with Boy Scouts for its Boys State and Boys Nation programs, which promote citizenship and leadership, and honors the Eagle Scout of the Year during its national convention with $10,000 scholarship while three runners-up each get $2,500.
“The biggest aha moment for me,” Smull said, “was the realization of just how many values and goals are common between the American Legion and the Boy Scouts America. It struck me that the 4 Pillars of the Legion align to the aims of the BSA.”
She noted that the Legion’s pillars of National Defense, Youth, Americanism, Veteran Affairs “are strongly and clearly in line with the vision and aims of the Boy Scouts” and believes, “Both of our organizations can benefit from each other in symbiotic ways for the benefit of our country, our communities, our youth and our veterans.”
Smull said Post 64’s Color Guard team “is also looking forward to working with the scouts on flag ceremonies and events.”
“There are so many things that excite and motivate me about this new charter and endeavor and I encourage you to learn more about these outstanding programs by going to legion.org/scouting/about and scouting.org,” Smull added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.