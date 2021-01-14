Members of the ASU team that won $1 million are, clockwise from top left: Katie Pascavis of Chandler, an undergraduate mechanical engineering student; John Patterson of Tempe, a graduate electrical engineering student; Jerina Gabriel of Kingman, an undergraduate graphic design student; Tarun Suresh of Chandler, a graduate industrial engineering student; and team leader Nikhil Dave of Ahwatukee, an undergraduate double-majoring in neuroscience and innovation in society.