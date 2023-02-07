New Ahwatukee event space aims to help kids

The founder of the Ahwatukee nonprofit Lights, Camera, Discover is opening a new events center in the community on Feb. 18 to help the kids to learn about movie, TV and video production.
Founder and Executive Director Kema Charles is inviting the community to celebrate a grand opening and take a tour at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 of the AMA Room in the Ahwatukee Palms Plaza at 48th Street and Warner Road.
“Entertaining runs in my blood,” said Charles, adding that the inspiration for opening the center came from personal joys and memories growing up in a family that celebrated special occasions.
The center’s name “AMA” is an acronym for her family members: Andre (father), Minnie (mother), and Andrea (sister).
“They are my foundation and unfortunately, I lost all three to cancer,” she said. “Growing up, we were the party house. Dad played the music, mom cooked the food, and my sister did photography.”
Interested parties can get their preferred dates secured with a deposit at that time as well.
The new event space boasts 3,200 square feet to accommodate micro-weddings, receptions, corporate gatherings, and performance space for the community to take advantage of. The main venue can accommodate between 150 to 300 guests and a smaller space is available for club meetings, workshops, and other activities.
“We are more lenient than hotels and other event centers,” said Charles. “We offer a ‘Your Way’ experience that is easily personalized.”
Renters can entertain with a big screen projection system, a DJ booth, bar and host caterers of their choice in the adjoining prep kitchen. Charles also can provide decorative photo booths for guests to boost attention to an event on social media.
Beyond private functions, there are also once-a-month community events scheduled for 2023. Charles is hosting painting classes for seniors, “safe space” dances for teens, karaoke nights, comedy shows, film screenings and more. Announcements for those are on LCD’s AMA Room Facebook page.
Charles, a Chicago transplant who moved to Arizona 2012 after working for a decade in Hollywood, has acted on a TV series and in commercials, worked in post-production and directed music videos.
As an homage to her loved ones, Charles has incorporated decorative sayings in the AMA Room such as, “Andre says ‘Dance!’” on the DJ booth and “Andrea says ‘Smile!’” on the photo booth.
The majority of the revenue from rentals will be funneled into student tuitions for after school and summer programs hosted next door at Lights Camera Discover.
There, children ages 8 to 18 are provided hands-on learning experiences in the fields of film and digital media production. Instructors expose children to STEAM applications in the following disciplines: screenwriting, photography, cinematography, prop and costume design, editing sound and video, and enhancing the output with special effects.
Students who are more drawn towards video game and web design also have opportunities to develop content in the new Phoenix Suns Computer Lab.
This room was outfitted with a $100,000 gift from Devin Booker, the celebrity shooting guard for the Suns basketball team. In 2019, he committed to an annual donation to five area nonprofits for the next five years through the Devin Booker Starting Five program. This year, Lights Camera Discover has a new corporate sponsor that has granted $50,000 to fund the administrative and tuition costs for the youth summer program.
Charles hopes that with the additional income generated by the AMA Room rentals, her non-profit children’s program can become self-sustaining and no longer dependent from year-to-year on variable grants.
At Lights Camera Discover, Charles said she teaches her students, “You can be a Hollywood success without having to be on screen. There are so many talented people behind the camera that are making that dream happen.”
Charles learned from her own experience transitioning from acting to producing that behind-the-scenes jobs are often more available, well-paying, and come with greater job security.
She hopes to inspire the next generation of production artists and because of her dedication to forming an inclusive and affordable experience, she has recently been honored with a nomination for the YWCA’s Tribute to Leadership Award.
“This designation recognizes women who embody and exemplify the mission to eliminate racism and empower women,” said Marta Werbanowska, a representative for the YWCA.
The creative arts summer programs are slated to begin this June and July, running three weeks each.
Each week, students will complete one video arts project to add to their showcase. Every child will have a chance to experience at least three different opportunities to explore jobs in the production field. They also will receive breakfast, lunch, and a midday snack.
Normally, the all-inclusive summer camps cost parents around $350 per week per student, but thanks to corporate sponsorships and the funds received from AMA Room rentals, each student’s tuition will be paid in full.
Open enrollment will be announced at lightscameradiscover.org.
Supporters can contribute directly to future LCD programs, or through booking the AMA Room. For rental inquiries, send your date and description of the event to Book@LCDAMARoom.com
