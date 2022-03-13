It may not be every novelist’s dream, but for many, seeing their work come alive on the big screen is a Holy Grail of sorts.
And for Ahwatukee resident Erin Jade Lange, that dream came true two weeks ago with a nationwide release of the film version of her first young adult novel, “Butter.”
Lange, a nom de plume for Erin Helm, Kyrene School District’s executive director of communications, has screened the movie twice on the big screen and once on TV during film festivals but seeing it with family, friends and coworkers at the Harkins Theater at Chandler Fashion Center Feb. 25 “was the most exciting to watch so far,” she said.
Over 300 theaters across the country are now screening “Butter” and that number will rise in the coming weeks because AMC Theaters has picked it up.
And Lange is pleased with the way the movie – directed and written for the screen by Paul Kaufman – has turned out – given that it, like the book, takes a dark subject and turns it into a coming-of-age comedy.
“Butter” is the name that a lonely obese boy is called by everyone at school.
Depressed by nearly constant shaming and bullying, he announces a plan to eat himself to death live on the internet and invites the world to watch.
Though he expects pity, insults and possibly sheer indifference, he is stunned when popular cheerleaders and other kids at school morbidly rally around his plan. Though born of a morbid plan, the ensuing popularity begins to feel pretty good.
Naturally, he begins to reconsider his original intentions.
Though the movie takes on some of the most pressing issues among teens these days – like depression, suicide and the stigmas of shaming and obesity – Kaufman called Lange’s novel “art meets advocacy” in an interview with the online scriptwriters website, script.com.
Indeed, once it finishes its run at the box office, the Emmy-award winning director-producer-writer plans to stream it in schools and health classes when the subject is mental health.
Kaufman said he had perused hundreds of books on amazon.com, looking for a novel he could turn into a film when he stumbled on “Butter” and saw it as a chance to “make a film about art.”
His thought, he said: “Let’s do some good in the world.”
“I raised the money privately all from like-minded people, all from people that themselves maybe lost their child to suicide or teen mental illness, or they themselves were bullied in high school,” he told script. “We raised a million and a half bucks, shot it in LA got over $4 million worth of resources from Panavision giving us our cameras, to free office space and studio space at Santa Clarita Studios, because they were all like-minded.
“None of us made any money. And the actors came on board because they were like-minded. Mira Sorvino is amazing and she gets to play the kooky mom, but she brought something to this part that you’ve just really never seen her do before. And it’s really fun to watch her. And we found Alex [Kersting], a needle in a haystack. This first-timer carries a movie on his shoulders, and we’re really proud of the film, really proud of the outreach that it’s going to have in the schools.”
Kaufman heard from a teenage girl who saw the film and approached her counselors at school to tell them about a friend she thought was suicidal.
“She felt it empowered her to recognize and understand friends or people around her that might be in crisis,” Kaufmann said of the film’s impact on the teen. “And she stepped up and the girl got help, and it really did save her life. We really do hope that Butter will start the conversation.”
“We have an outreach program right now with teachers and we probably have 100 schools already lined up that are going to once we start streaming, that are going to play the movie in the classroom and do a curriculum,” Kaufmann added. “I’m going to come in and do some Zooms, and with some doctors and mental health experts are going to be part of that. It really does help.”
And for art’s sake, Kaufmann said, the movie could help fill a long-empty niche for teens.
“We did test screenings with high school kids and they said, ‘There are no movies for us in the theater like this. There’s Spider-Man and Nicholas Sparks’ a romance every now and then that’s it.’ I had John Hughes. I had the ‘Breakfast Club’ and ‘Sixteen Candles,’ which were all movies about teenage angst and not fitting in, but they were funny.
“And the teenagers today don’t have those. It would be nice to see ‘Butter’ do well so people make more of these movies for the kids.”
Lange said she’s been delighted with the way Kaufman captured her humor.
“I remember when I was pitching this book, the pitch on it sounds so dark – it’s ‘the boys gonna kill themselves live on the internet,’ she said. “It’s horrible and bullying and all these dark themes.
“But I remember when I was trying to pitch it to editors and agents, I would say, ‘And it’s funny, which was a really hard sell with the book. But the film really captured that could have made a really depressing movie. They really leaned into the humor and the hope of the story. And I’m so grateful for that.”
Lange admits some of her book didn’t translate into the film.
“It’s a little bit less gritty than the book is,” she said. “But I think that some things in the book would have been really hard to translate on screen and might have been irresponsible to do on screen with younger viewers on topics like suicide. They were right to go for the hope and the humor instead of the darker parts.”
Rated PG13, the movie could even be seen “by a mature 11- or 12-year-old with a parent’s approval,” she said – eliminating her twin girls, who just turned 6.
And like Kaufman, Lange also has heard people who have already seen “Butter.”
“I had a mom who reached out to me, who didn’t know about the book,” Lange said. “She just happened to see the promotion for the movie. So she took her daughters, who I think are aged 10 and either 12 or 13, to see it and they were so moved by it, she said her older daughter had been going through some bullying and found the movie really relatable.”
So the mom looked up the book because she wanted to help kids like her daughter – and ended up buying copies for her daughter’s junior high school class.
Since publishing “Butter” in 2012, Lange has published two other young adult novels and will be releasing her fourth in September.
That book, titled “Mere Mortals” also will tackle the trials and tribulations of adolescence in an equally unusual way.
“Everybody’s heard the story of the human that gets turned into a vampire,” Lange said. “This is the story of a couple of teenage vampires who have been vampires for about a century. They make a mistake and as punishment, they get turned human – and they have to survive the nightmare of high school as mere mortals.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It was really fun to write. Technically, it’s like a vampire book. But it’s really what I always do: a coming-of-age story.”
