Around Ahwatukee: Week of May 10

Ahwatukee-based comedy club rolling with weekly fun competition
HaHaTukee Comedy, a weekly comedy club that presents shows at Cactus Jack’s at 4747 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee, has launched a 17-week Funniest Person in the Valley Comedy Competition. Local comedian Anthony Solimini and Comedy School founder Tony Vicich are sponsoring the contest, which will be held at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
There’s plenty of time to enter by texting 818-571-joke (5653) or emailing comedyschools@hotmail.com. More information is at comedyschools.com.
There are 10 weeks of preliminary rounds, four weeks of quarter finals and two weeks of semifinals before the grand finale and, of course, even if you don’t consider yourself funny, you probably could use a good laugh and the public is invited to watch.
One comic will be chosen each week to close the following week’s contest. The grand prize winner will get $1,000 while second place will garner $300 and third place $250.
Along with cash prizes, bookings at the Tempe Center for the Arts, along with bookings at other comedy clubs, and out of state comedy clubs will be awarded.
Judging during the preliminaries will be done by three judges of the producers choosing.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club lists speakers for coming weekly meetings
The Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee has a series of speakers lined up at its weekly meetings at the Original Biscuits Restaurant on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and 48th Street in Ahwatukee.
The public is invited to attend. The meetings start around 7 a.m. and usually don’t last more than an hour.
Speakers include: Juan Te Dailey of Dsquared Homes for the Homeless on May 11l Audrey Partridge, Goldfish Swim School, May 25; and Emily Gesell, Boy Scouts of America, June 8.
Democrats and Donuts meeting next week in Chandler
LD12 Democrats & Donuts meets at 8 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Denny’s, 7400 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler.
Guests are asked to arrive ahead of the start time to place their order. Hosts will be there by 7:30 p.m. Information: Julia Fleeman at juliafleeman@cox.net.
Ironwood Library offers free activities for all ages in May
Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, presents a variety of programs for children, teens and adults. Unless otherwise noted, free tickets are required and available 30 minutes before programs’ start times at the library’s information desk.
For more information: phoenixpubliclibrary.org.
Babytimes
Babies ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Tuesdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Toddlertimes
Toddlers ages 24-36 months, accompanied by a favorite adult, will enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and interactive fun Thursdays, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Space is limited to 12 families.
Full STEAM Ahead
Children ages 6-12 explore hands-on creative ways to design, experiment, and invent May 13 and 27, 2-4 p.m., in this drop-in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program. No tickets required.
Next Chapter Book Club
This inclusive community-based book club is designed for people over 12 with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have a desire to make friends, explore their community, and read (regardless of current reading ability). This weekly gathering is free and occurs every Wednesday in May, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Next Chapter will take a break for the summer and resume in the fall. Registration is required and available in the library or online in the Calendar section of the library’s website.
Book Club
Adult readers over 18 can meet up with fellow bibliophiles to share their thoughts about each month’s selection the first Wednesday of each month, 5-5:45 p.m. The book today, May 3, is Turtles All the Way Down by John Green, and on June 7 The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. No tickets required.
Con-Fusion 2023
This full-day extravaganza celebrating western and steampunk genres includes local author panels discussing their genres and books; vendors selling signed copies of featured author books and art from local western, southwestern and steampunk artisans; as well as opportunities to learn about Native American art techniques and get creative with crafts.
Cosplay is encouraged, but prop weapons are forbidden. May 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No registration or tickets required.
