Ahwatukee YMCA seniors spotlight their volunteers

Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA hosts social gatherings and functional assistance for area seniors who live independently, but need a little help getting out and around.
The volunteer community that supports this initiative is the proverbial “village” that keeps the Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors running and one new volunteer, Steven Levy, now helps make their days brighter.
“We could not function without our wonderful volunteers,” said Brenda Nichols, YOPAS associate director.
Levy is particularly appreciated for answering a recent call for more help. He saw a YOPAS poster at the Foothills Biscuits restaurant that mentioned a need to increase volunteers.
“We [also] appreciate Erika Stewart,” said Nichols of the restaurant owner. “Without her willingness to post our sign, Levy might not have made the connection. So, a big thanks!”
Levy moved to Ahwatukee from Long Island, N.Y., several years ago. He already helps his own senior parents, but decided he had a few extra hours to contribute to helping more clients of YOPAS.
On his experience so far, he has shared: “I love helping people and it is a great way to meet people in my community.”
YOPAS is a no-cost community outreach program that offers services for Ahwatukee seniors. Volunteers help clients with transportation for appointments and shopping.
Other volunteers coordinate social events each month, that help Seniors meet new friends and stay in connection with their existing friends. The mission of this program is to provide necessary accommodations for independent and socially active seniors.
Would you like to help seniors in your community? Or is this a program that you might want to join?
Clients and volunteers do not need to be a member of the YMCA to participate. Services are free to seniors aged sixty-two and up. To learn more about this program, call Brenda Nichols at the YOPAS office at 602-212-6088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.