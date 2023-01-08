Chad Wilson Bailey celebrates a new album

For Ahwatukee singer/songwriter Chad Wilson Bailey, music has always been a fundamental part of his life.
For his newest album “Little Bourbon,” he provides a personal glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Amanda Bailey.
Wilson Bailey will celebrate the album with a second release party on Jan. 21 at Walter Station Brewery. “Little Bourbon” officially hit stores in October.
Chad will perform with Amanda as well as bass player Mr. P-Body, drummer David “Creamy” Libman, guitar player Jayson Johnson and synth and keyboard player Andrew Chizmeshya.
Chad has four albums under his belt, including “Origin of Light” in 2018 and “Build Me a Fire” in 2015.
For “Origin of Light,” a meditative, introspective and peaceful album, Amanda contributed melody ideas. “Little Bourbon” was more collaborative.
Amanda began performing with Chad a few months ago during an album release party at Old Town Tavern.
“I was excited to do it, but I was definitely nervous,” Amanda said.
“I don’t consider myself a singer. I say to him I’m an accidental singer… There are so many incredible vocalists and singers. I just feel like Chad is one of the absolute top musicians in the Valley. So, I feel like he should be playing and singing with the best. I’m not a trained vocalist or really experienced. I feel a little bit like an imposter.
“At the same time, I have to tell myself we wrote these songs. These are our songs…. I was nervous, but I kept my cool… I wanted to make him proud and do the songs justice.”
Amanda’s background is as a DJ, a yoga instructor and a high school dance teacher. She regularly incorporates Chad’s music into her classes.
“She really understands music structure and melody…. As a dance teacher, she really understands timing, how songs work together and movement. She brings a wealth of experience from a different perspective musically,” Chad said.
Amanda said they bonded over writing music.
Chad explained that because the album is so personal, sometimes performing the songs can be emotional.
“There are moments that creep up on you emotionally, and I get surprised by how emotional I get at certain points of songs. It’s totally unexpected. It surprises you, and you realize just how much the song does mean to you,” Chad said.
Chad and Amanda worked on the album during the height of COVID-19. Their laptop broke just as they were starting to write music, so they kicked it old school with pen and paper.
“We wrote pretty much the whole album in about a week or so,” Chad said.
They recorded initial tracks at their home studio using Pro Tools and condenser microphones. They flew to Georgia to record drum parts and vocals at Chad’s brother Charles Bailey’s home studio. The album was mixed by Grammy-winning producer/sound engineer Rae DiLeo, who lives just outside of Sedona.
Chad said the album has a different focus and tone than his previous projects.
“It turned out to be a rock ‘n’ roll love album,” he says.
“It has a ’70s rock vibe. Some of the songs are, for a lack of better description, love songs, relationship songs. We got into a few different aspects of relationships and love. A couple of other songs are a little more abstract.”
For their wedding, the pair did a choreographed number to one of the songs on the album called “I Found You.”
Amanda calls “Save Me” special. She worked on it in her spare time.
“As the album was coming together, there were several problems with the song. When he would go to his gigs late at night, I would work on the song and try to fix some of the issues. We thought for a while we weren’t going to include it on the album, but I worked on that several nights, reworked the song,” Amanda said.
When he initially picked up the guitar at 14, Chad mainly played classic blues music. Two years later, he joined his first band, a classic rock cover act that played songs by the Doors, the Who and the Kinks.
He went on to attend a university in New Zealand, where he played with a group called Nacho Mama. The group performed for an audience of over 35,000 at the Mountain Rock Festival.
For a time, he was part of a duo who performed in Colorado and California. They recorded one album for Atlantic Records.
A little while later, Chad took an audio engineering job so he could continue to work in music. He moved to the Valley in 2006 from Los Angeles and worked in the mortgage industry.
He performed at local bars every month and then the frequency increased. Often, he would go into his office job with his guitar, ready to play a gig afterward.
“You can’t leave your guitar in the car because it’s too hot,” he said.
“So, I would bring it in. And then after I would clock out, I would go into the bathroom, change into my rocker outfit and then walk out of the office feeling very silly. I did that for a while, and it was definitely burning the candle from both ends. It was exhausting but fun.”
For six years, Chad has worked as a full-time musician, performing nearly every day of the week. It’s challenging due to finances, but worth it.
He regularly plays at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown on Tuesdays and Saturdays; Old Town Tavern in Scottsdale on Thursdays; the Living Room Wine Café and Lounge in Ahwatukee for a brunch show on Sundays and the Wild Vine Uncorked in Chandler on Wednesdays.
Chad also travels to Sedona, Flagstaff, Tucson and out of state to perform. He’s also hit states in Alaska, Colorado and Mexico
Chad has a distribution deal with Universal Music but not a record deal. Universal Music helps him with packaging and distributing music on streaming platforms.
“It allows me to have as much creativity as I want. So, it’s fun to jump around and explore different genres and different sounds,” Chad says.
“I do that when I play live, too. People will come see me, and I will incorporate a lot of different songs and genres. Sometimes, I will mash up a country/rock song with song by The Cure, something you would never expect.”
If You Go...
What: Chad Wilson Bailey Album Release Party
Where: Walter Station Brewery, 4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix. When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Cost: Free admission
Info: chadwilsonbailey.com
