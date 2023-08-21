Y OPAS volunteer discusses her experience

The YMCA Outreach Programs for Ahwatukee Seniors is a free community service available to seniors in our area needing a little help.
Recently two local women noticed articles in the Ahwatukee Foothills News about the need for volunteers to help seniors remain in their homes and decided to investigate further. This is the interview with Chris Wiederkehr. Kathleen Kretschmar’s account will run next week.
Their answers to a few questions provide insight into the altruistic motives of the remarkable Y OPAS volunteers.
How did you became interested in volunteering with Y OPAS?
My family moved to Ahwatukee four years ago just months before the pandemic started. We barely got our footing and then everything changed and isolation set in. When the restrictions lifted, I was ready to become more familiar with our community.
When I read the story about Y OPAS and saw the request for volunteers, I reached out immediately. I have a soft spot for older people, wanted to learn more about my community and give back in some way.
Give an example of how you juggle work, family responsibilities, vacations, being a snowbird, etc. and manage to fit volunteering with Y OPAS into your life?
I work full time as a Product Manager for a printing company in the Midwest and juggle schedules (and lots of rides) for two teenage kids but there is still time to volunteer.
Because I mirror my company’s business hours, I start work early and am usually off by 3 p.m. I look for rides in the late afternoon and on the weekend, a time that I hear is harder to fill. I also run errands while waiting for the senior to be ready for the ride home.
Does your family get involved also and do they approve of the volunteer service you provide?
My family does not get involved but is very supportive of my volunteer role. By example I am teaching these values to my children.
Did your family instill these values in you and the desire to help others? Or who or what was your inspiration?
I have enjoyed volunteering from a young age. My siblings also are involved with volunteering in their communities. My first volunteer job was acting as a crossing guard back in 6th grade.
“Since then, I have been a Girl Scout Leader, a youth baseball league board member, a child care provider at church, and more.
“I believe that volunteering offers a two-way benefit. I always feel like I get more out of the interactions than I give.
Why do you think the Y OPAS organization is the best use of your limited time available to volunteer? How do you and your family benefit when you personally donate an hour here or there to help a senior who needs a ride or a cheerful, friendly phone call to someone confined to their home?
One of the key things that made it easy to sign up was that I didn’t have to commit to a regular schedule of volunteering. Our schedule changes week to week so I look for times that I know I will be available. It is perfect to not be tied to a set time each week.
What do you enjoy most about being a volunteer for Y OPAS? What keeps you motivated to continue volunteering?
I lost my mom 14 years ago when she was only 67. I find myself craving interactions with women who are the age she would be now.
The seniors don’t know it, but they are filling my bucket when they hop in my car for a quick ride. I love to talk to them and ask them questions. Their wise words and observations are priceless.
What types of services do you like to sign up for and how much time does it require from you? Is it difficult to sign up or select a time that works for you?
As a new volunteer I have only provided rides so far, but would like to try friendly visits in the future. Because I am happy to offer rides on the weekend, I have been able to get to know one of the members because I take her to church frequently.
Each time I see her, I love to ask about her family, her upcoming trips, etc. I look forward to each ride.
How do the clients treat you? Do you feel appreciated? Has anyone touched your heart in a special way?
The clients are definitely appreciative. One day when I was perusing available rides, I noticed a senior had an appointment with a doctor that I recognized. It was my breast cancer surgeon. I knew instantly that I had to take her.
I took the day off from work and scheduled the ride. I felt an immediate connection with her because of our shared medical history. I accompanied her to the appointment, said hello to “our” doctor, and was there to hear her good news.
When I arrived at her home, she invited me in to show me some special memories we had talked about during the ride. I will watch for any future requests by this senior. I would love to see her again.
What would you say to someone reading this article if they are considering volunteering?
Volunteering for Y OPAS can really fit into any schedule. There are different volunteer opportunities available at all different times during the week and on the weekend, even if you only have an hour or two.
I promise you will find it worthwhile and fulfilling. I encourage people to sign up to volunteer even if their time is limited. Having a large pool of volunteers means all of the seniors can get the services they need.
For more information on becoming a client or a Y OPAS volunteer, contact valleyymca.org/opas or call 602-212-6088.
