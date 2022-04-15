Easter special at state’s fastest-growing church

Generation Church Campus Pastor Jesse Baumgartner said his congregation’s Easter service will be powerful and filled with spirit.
“We take this timeless message and mix it with incredible music for today’s generation,” Baumgartner said.
“We have a very powerful day planned. It’s practical yet Biblical-based message for the day is somewhat shorter so everyone can get to their Easter celebrations.”
The services are set for 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 17, at Generation Church South Mountain in Ahwatukee will be led by Lead Pastor Ryan Visconti.
Besides its services and food pantry, Generation Church South Mountain provides couple-to-couple marriage counseling, Divorce Care, and Celebrate Recovery programs, including CR Kids.
The church has more than 140 Life Groups helping families develop deep connections and discipleship.
The church was previously New Life Church, planted by Paul and Beth Lavino, 30 years ago. Their daughter, Amy, who attended Lomas Elementary and grew up in the church, joined the staff and became a vital part of the ministry.
In 2014, the Lavinos watched as Amy’s new husband, Ryan Visconti, a highly decorated Army officer and veteran with his master’s degree in theology led Generation Church in Mesa.
Impressed, Visconti’s father, Randy, and the church board encouraged him to become the lead pastor, which was a successful move.
The Mesa church was growing exponentially, and the two churches began to help one another. In 2017, it became clear to the Lavinos that they had a significant opportunity to help more people experience new life in Jesus by becoming one church.
The Lavinos and their church are still crucial parts of this ministry, but now this community’s long-time church is far more capable of aiding all those who need it.
Generation Church has been one of the fastest-growing churches in the country over the last six years, according to Outreach Magazine. Baumgartner said the average attendance at the South Mountain campus in Ahwatukee has grown to about 500 people.
As for Baumgartner, he’s been in the Valley for a little over 10 years, having moved from Minnesota. He serves as the South Mountain Campus Pastor and the Executive Pastor of NextGen Ministries for babies through young adults.
“Our church has been growing quite a bit since summer 2017. A lot of the community knows us as the biggest St. Mary’s Food Pantry in the state, but more and more people are discovering our incredible church services and just how much their whole family can love church, especially their kids and students.”
“We’re living in a divided time right now. We’re really tackling modern-day issues through the lens of the Bible. Pastor Ryan is a pretty brilliant communicator and people love coming to hear him preach. It’s incredibly clarifying and life-giving for so many.”
