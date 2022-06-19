Unique boutique marks one-year anniversary

Janice Vaincre Boutique was officially opened and operating on June 19, 2021, in Ahwatukee.
This boutique was open to be the “little sister” of Janice’s Women’s Center, where the true mission lies.
Janice’s Women’s Center has a mission of supporting victims of domestic violence and of those that become homeless when fleeing a domestic violence situation.
In the excitement of celebrating the one year opening of Janice Vaincre Boutique, Shante Saulsberry takes a moment of reflection.
When asked why she came to opening the boutique, it went back to her encounters with Janice. The homeless woman she met outside the Chick-Fil-A where Shante would bring her breakfast and the items that Janice would ask for. Every time Shante met with Janice, she would always compliment Shante on how she dressed and presented herself. Unfortunately, in her circumstances Janice could not afford to have such clothing for herself.
In the same fashion of Janice’s Women’s Center, Shante has made up this boutique as a representation of overcoming – just as it says in the name “vaincre,” which means “to overcome” in French.
That is what Shante hopes Janice and the victims she supports will do: that they will overcome the circumstances given to them and the trauma they have had to endure because of those circumstances.
As part of one of Janice’s Women’s Center’s programs, victims have the option to shop for free and feel like “Pretty Woman” for the day. After having met Janice, Shante finds it important to help in making these victims feels special.
Since Janice’s Women’s Center does not have its own shelter to place victims, Janice Vaincre Boutique acts as a safe place for victims to go to and be open to sharing their stories in.
The community itself that has put a helping hand in the opening and staying open of the boutique will come out and share their stories as well. Shante will reference the boutique as “the little shop that could” since it offers such a welcoming environment to its visitors.
“A true highlight of the boutique itself is getting the celebrities involved as these individuals wanted to give back to the cause behind the nonprofit in supporting women, children, and pets through domestic violence,” she said.
Celebrities donate their clothing items and such to the boutique and the boutique then prices those items for sale at an affordable price to the community. When you are shopping at Janice Vaincre Boutique, you are shopping for a cause.
Shante has found that people have blouses, pants, and enough jewelry but once they know the purpose behind the boutique and the efforts it supports they will make some kind of purchase or contribution that will go back to a victim of domestic violence.
From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Janice Vaincre Boutique, 4302 E. Ray Road, Ste 107, Ahwatukee, will celebrate its one-year anniversary.
The hope is to raise $2,500 that day or before to bring in the celebration with a bang. Go out and support this boutique and this center that share the mission of helping the victims of domestic violence and homelessness. If you find that you are unable to attend the event, you can make a donation at janiceswomenscenter.com.
Janice’s Women’s Center does not take community donations but welcomes you to donate your items to their supporting organizations: Sojourner Center, UMOM, House of Refuge, or A New Leaf.
