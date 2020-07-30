Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, a non-profit educational theatre program celebrating its 10th year, is moving ahead with auditions for two show choirs and registration for fall classes – all the while honoring CDC guidelines.
ACT founder/owner Michele Rubino said making any plans requires giant leaps of faith while ensuring there are back-up plans should COVID-19 restrictions tighten or loosen.
“Due to the nature of the pandemic it is nearly impossible to lock down these plans as things seem to change daily. Please be flexible with us as we navigate through these times,” she wrote parents.
“There are no words,” she said in an interview as she attempted to explain how she and her staff have tried to maintain their balance amid the ever-changing course of the pandemic and subsequent rules of interaction.
This is the time of year when children would be eagerly enrolling for fall classes. Enrollment is currently underway, but in a minimized version.
“Normally, we’d have 110-150 kids come in our door. Now we’re trying to do things in groups of eight, for obvious reasons, so that’s a challenge,” said Rubino.
To meet that challenge, rehearsals for the Select Show Choir, Treble Makers and All Keyed Up will be done in shifts in order to social distance.
Rubino hopes it is a temporary measure and that choirs can gather in toto as before.
Auditions for Select Show Choir, grades 9-12, and Treble Makers, grades 5-9, are by audition only and will take place this Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Students auditioning must reserve a time slot either on the website AZACT.org, or by email at MicheleACT@yahoo.com. A song and dance will be provided at the audition.
The All Keyed Up Show Choir, for grades K-6, doesn’t require an audition but registration is required as only 16 spaces are available; eight per rehearsal session.
Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre was founded in 2000 by Rubino, who two years later obtained nonprofit status for it.
Her motivation was to provide children and families with a community-based performing arts program that “fostered confidence in children.”
Since its founding, the 3,500 square foot studio – located in suite B101 at 11011 S. 48th St. – has produced more than 50 musicals and traveled the world with their award-winning show choirs.
“We teach our kids to leave the world better than we found it, and strive to do that on a daily basis,” she said.
Rubino has long been an advocate of arts for children, especially as she witnessed music and theatre programs being cut back or cut out in area school systems.
Facing the pandemic is difficult, yet ACT has overcome adversity before.
Last summer the school was burglarized just days before their lavish stage production of “Mary Poppins.”
And the pandemic has certainly taken its toll. Besides the 2020 summer productions planned, and missed, the Select Show Choir’s and Treble Makers’ summer appearances in New York City and Branson, Missouri, were no longer possible.
“Postponed” is the positive spin Rubino puts on it.
“Both trips are still a go; they’ve just been put off until June, 2021,” she said. “It’s like a year re-do.”
Throughout the summer, ACT has offered in-person classes for all ages, and to provide for the necessary social distancing, Rubino had 6’ x 6’ boxes marked off with tape in the large rehearsal room. Students remain in their box, along with their belongings.
“It’s still not safe to have more than eight kids in our rehearsal room at a time, so working in shifts will allow us to keep the kids in the CDC recommended numbers, and spaced six feet apart,” she said. “This will allow us to teach the music they’ll be singing for the 2020/2021 season.”
Students have their temperature taken prior to class, and all rooms and surfaces are cleaned and sanitized after each class. These practices and others will be maintained this fall.
Possibly the biggest disappointment to Rubino, staff and students and parents alike, was the cancellation of their anticipated major musicals performances for the year.
“It’s been such a mess, especially with our theatre productions,” she confessed. “Our last rehearsal was right before spring break and we had four separate shows prepared.”
“All of those stopped in their tracks. We literally have the props and costumes in our hallway and we refuse to cancel. So, when it’s safe, we’ll do it. It’s just a matter of when,” she said.
In theatre parlance, the show must go on.
“Once the CDC and the State of Arizona allows for the gathering of more than 10 people, and also allows for gatherings for performances, we’ll contact everyone who participated in our Studio Series from last year,” she said.
“We’ll then set up a rehearsal schedule for each show, as well as performances. We’re not sure when this will take place but rest assured once it is socially responsible to do so, we will fulfill our promise to the kids to produce these shows.”
ACT will not be presenting their usual menu of major musicals this year said Rubino.
“We’ve decided not to offer Studio Series shows this year. We don’t want to take the chance of starting a nine- month project and not be able to see it through to completion. We will offer only main stage shows once it is socially responsible to hold rehearsals and performances.”
Once last year’s plays are performed, there will be some scaled down productions offered but with shortened rehearsal periods of four to six weeks.
Some shows on the horizon include “Descendants,” “13” and “Heathers.”
“And of course, we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that ‘A Christmas Carol’ will be held this year,” she said of ACT’s traditional December production held in downtown Phoenix.
Her ubiquitous optimism hasn’t been darkened by the contagion.
“Once again, we can’t predict when these shows will take place, but we’re planning for a very bright and very busy future at ACT.”
Teaching choreography for various productions is another challenge, but there are “just in case” plans in place, said Rubino.
“It’s nearly impossible to teach the level of choreography needed in small groups so we’re putting off learning our choreography until later in the Fall. At that time, if the CDC has the same recommendations in place, we’ll be learning choreography outdoors where we can spread the entire group out.”
With lower enrollment numbers required due to physical distancing requirements, the nonprofit’s finances have been stretched.
“We had a rainy day fund, but it was pouring, so we’ve dipped into that,” Rubino said. “Staff took pay cuts, some are working without pay and, thankfully, we have a landlord who worked with us during this unprecedented time. It takes a village.”
Failure isn’t an option for Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, said Rubino.
“We believe the performing arts stimulate children emotionally and intellectually, and in the process raises self-esteem, emphasizes teamwork and fosters a strong sense of community,” she said. “It also helps to enrich families, by providing an opportunity for parents to be a part of their children’s growth in a fun and creative way.”
Rubino said another option for youngsters of all ages during this pandemic time are twice-weekly drop-in classes.
ACT will offer drop-in classes on Thursdays and Saturdays for various age groups and include multiple one-day classes in musical theatre, acting, improv, singing and dancing.
“We hope these will allow children to continue to explore the performing arts, even in these uncertain times when these opportunities are being offered less and less at school,” she said.
Information: AZACT.org.
