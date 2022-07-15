Gilbert girl, 6, now one of world’s youngest authors

When Kyra Mishra laid eyes on Cowboy, a Shetland pony, she felt an instant bond.
The Gilbert girl, then 4 1/2 years old, had insisted on equestrian lessons and Cowboy was her first ride in a saddle.
“He’s a grumpy horse and everybody told me to stay away from him,” Kyra recalled. “He looked really sad.”
But remembering her mother’s advice to trust her instincts, Kyra did trust the horse and the two became fast friends.
“They were good for each other,” mom Isha said. “She would give apples to Cowboy and he started recognizing her and started neighing. They just connected.”
Kyra, who is now 6, penned and published a book in June based on her experience with Cowboy titled, “Kids, Horses and Apples: Come Join My Horsey Fun.”
And that’s not all – Kyra’s dedicating a portion of the book’s proceeds to horse-rescue organizations such as S.T.A.R.S of Horsemanship, where she continues to take weekly lessons to this day.
“I thought that abandoned horse needed help,” Kyra said. “And I wanted to share my story with lots of kids.”
The book’s available in paperback and on Kindle at Amazon and the Barnes & Noble store in Mesa. The Mesa Public Library also has purchased the book for patrons to check out.
So far, the book’s getting five stars with one person calling it, “Fantastic... seamless and encouraging” and a United Kingdom reader saying, “Excellent read, will be waiting for the next one.”
Kyra’s now one of the world’s youngest female published authors.
The title for the youngest to publish a book belongs to a British girl, who was 5 years and 211 days old, according to Guinness World Records. The youngest boy to achieve that distinction was 4 years and 356 days old.
Kyra put pen to paper last fall as a kindergartener and wrote the book in bits and pieces, taking one to two weeks to accomplish her task. She’s dedicated the book to sister, Amaira, who’s soon turning 4 months old.
One of the most fun parts of writing was coming up with the glossary to acquaint readers with equestrian words and phrases, Kyra said.
Isha said her daughter often wrote stories on her own but when she saw how serious her oldest born was with her book, a professional illustrator was called in.
Although Isha said she had a hand at editing for grammar, everything else was Kyra, including her thought process, telling the illustrator what scenes she wanted depicted and the colors used in the book.
“I’m like she ended up actually writing and publishing a book,” Isha said. “Best thing about her is how much she cares about animals. It was her idea to do something for Cowboy.
“For her to say she wanted to write a book and contribute to them, I’m so proud of her.”
Isha said her daughter developed an interest in horses at an early age, explaining that “my grandfather was a polo player.”
And, without fail, every time they drive to the stables, Kyra brings along carrots or apples for all the horses.
Kyra’s accomplishment at such a young age is no surprise to Isha or dad Abhudaya, who says their daughter is a star pupil at a BASIS charter school.
Danya Wright, founder of S.T.A.R.S. of Horsemanship near Williams Field and Lindsay roads, called Kyra’s endeavor “wonderful.”
“Almost all the horses in our program are rescues and many were once in an auction kill pen,” Wright said. “Cowboy, however, was owned by a lady who did parades with one of our instructors and she sold him to our program.”
The equestrian facility teaches English and Western Horseback riding lessons to all ages and also has a Special Olympics Equestrian Team.
“My business motto is, my horse, my hero,” Wright said, “because of how much they have inspired me and changed my life. I am so thrilled to hear Cowboy has inspired Kyra to write a book about horses.”
Kyra no longer rides Cowboy, having advanced in her skills and is on the backs of larger and more athletic horses.
She says she wants to become a doctor and an equestrian when she grows up.
But for now, she has first grade to look forward to and a second book is in the works.
“I’m trying to finish my tooth fairy story,” she said, unsure when she might publish again but then adding, “Maybe next year on June 22.”
