There are hundreds of books available on adoptions and thousands more on parenting in general.
This fact alone makes Ahwatukee author and freelance writer Janelle Molony’s accomplishment with her first book impressive.
Her book, “Un-Adoptable? Faith Beyond Foster Care,” was only published a few weeks ago and is already among Amazon’s top 100 books on adoption and its top 1,000 on parenting.
An Ahwatukee resident the last three years, the Glendale native has an adopted special-needs son, 7.
Her book shares her experience of perseverance and hope when building a family through foster care and adoption.
“There are enough ‘hoops’ for foster parents to jump through, and gobs of books instructing us on how to raise children with scientifically proven techniques… but this story is different,” she said.
Malony, a frequent contributor to the Ahwatukee Foothills News and some of its sister weeklies in the East Valley, said her book confronts status quo, system barriers, faith and science “to get to the heart issues which matter more.”
She said she wrote her book to challenge readers to consider what they are capable of when fueled by either love or fear, “dethroning many legalities associated with foster care and adoption.”
Her primary goal in writing it, however, is “to demystify common fears associated with adopting children who have experienced significant trauma or with special medical/developmental needs.”
“I fail openly and repeatedly in this story, then pick myself up and try again,” she says the mother of one. “I want others to know it’s okay to feel this way. You’re not alone and there is help for the negative moments,” she continued.
Molony said she vetted her book by circulating her manuscript to experts in the fields of social work, psychology and therapy, as well as with other parents in the “adoptive, special needs and homeschooling communities.”
“I made it a point to invite early readers who were in the audience demographic I am targeting: foster parents, adoptive parents, homeschoolers, parents of children with special needs, and couples who are family planning,” she said.
“It was important to me I conveyed an accurate representation, so I went to the experts,” she said, adding “purposefully” keeps her tone personal.
“I want this to feel like a private conversation between you, me and your inner self,” said Molony, who blogs at AdoptionToLife.com.
This tone resonates with many readers.
“One of my favorite responses to the book was from Kacee Cruz, an adoptive mother,” Molony recalled. “She said, ‘There is something in her writing that knits “us” together. There are just things other people can’t relate to. But Janelle can and does. Everything is spot on.’”
Molony chose her title with the same deliberation she used to write the book.
“Children with severe and/or special medial needs are a special demographic often overlooked when families seek to adopt from foster care,” she explained.
“There is a notable fear of the unknown, a significant sacrifice on one’s life and livelihood, and the potential for little to no progress to be made in the child’s physical or mental health,” Molony said.
“It’s a difficult proposal to consider a child who is deemed ‘less desirable’ to hopeful families or more ‘trouble’ in the home and community,” she continued, adding such children have “long been given the slur of “unadoptable.”
“It’s an ugly word that I’ve chosen to break apart and turn on its head,” she said, adding:
“Help for these children is available, support for families is accessible, and the correct and only application for this word is towards a child who has already been adopted, and thus is no longer available to another family.”
Molony, who holds degrees from Arizona State University and Grand Canyon University, decided to start writing her book two years ago.
Her goal was “to dispel the fears associated with adopting or even fostering children with severe or special needs.”
“I wanted to provide a fair warning that it’s a tough path, but it is not impossible. With the right supports and medical attention, peace in the home is possible. Radical healing and behavioral changes are possible. And healthy attachments are possible.”
Her book has found a warm reception in the marketplace: within three weeks of publication, it hit 150 on Amazon’s bestseller list.
“I am promoting the book on my blog at AdoptionToLife.com, through local and national foster and adoption-related organizations, such as Foster Arizona, and I am currently guest speaking on podcasts. I’d love to be a guest speaker at more local events coming up as well.”
“I’m very excited to see what happens next,” she said.
Both paperbacks and e-books are available on Amazon.
Information: JanelleMolony.com.
