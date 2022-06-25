Ahwatukee Girl Scout’s food allergy project saluted

As a member of the food allergy community, Shanti Oza was inspired to take action and raise awareness on the impact of food allergies on mental and physical health.
The Ahwatukee teen made it part of her quest for her Gold Award, the highest honor for a Girl Scout.
The Desert Vista High School grad not only earned a Gold Award for her efforts but also received the Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship, which recognizes one Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the award.
As a recipient, Shanti will receive national recognition, a council promotion that highlights the impact of her Gold Award and $2,005 in scholarships from various foundations.
“Food allergies are often misunderstood, which is dangerous to those afflicted. It’s heartbreaking when I hear stories of others with my condition being misunderstood, bullied, or even being faced with a death that was preventable,” said Shanti.
Her Taste the Teal project was inspired by the color teal – official color for food allergy awareness.
She created a website raising awareness on food allergies and to educate others on topics like administering epinephrine to prevent an anaphylactic reaction from becoming fatal, how to avoid food cross-contact and more at: sites.google.com/view/preventinganaphylaxis/home.
In addition to creating her educational website, Shanti took every opportunity to inform others about food allergies, giving multiple speeches at school and at Girl Scout events. Shanti was also able to take her advocacy to Congress to make a lasting impact through legislation, speaking with Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and the staff of Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.
“Food labels are often unclear, which can mean the difference between life or death for someone with anaphylaxis. I spoke with leaders about the FASTER Act, which makes sesame a top allergen and paves the way for label transparency,” said Shanti.
President Biden has since signed the Faster Act into law, which will go into effect in 2023.
While Shanti’s project proved to be a huge success, she faced challenges along the way due to the pandemic, which forced her to take a more digital route for her project than originally planned.
“Resilience has been essential throughout my project. The pandemic caused me to shift my focus to a more digital project, allowing me to learn new skills like creating a website, and using digital art programs to make a pamphlet,” said Shanti.
But Shanti’s project doesn’t stop now, she wishes to continue updating her website and to create professional first-aid videos. Shanti also looks forward to advocating for more food allergy legislation in the future.
With the goal of making a lasting impact in the community, the Gold Award is earned by completing a project of at least 80 hours. Earning a Gold Award can open doors for Girl Scouts as 86 percent of alums say it gave them a competitive advantage on college applications and 82 percent say it boosted their resumes and helped them get a job.
A Girl Scout of 11 years, the organization has given Shanti a long-lasting sisterhood and led her to learn essential skills, from first aid to civic engagement.
“Girl Scouts has echoed the message that girls can achieve anything they put their mind to and that every voice matters. My Girl Scout Leaders and Sisters have helped shape me into the woman I am today,” said Shanti.
Shanti is currently pursuing a degree in elementary education at Arizona State University and looks to apply the leadership skills she learned on her Gold Award project in her own classroom one day.
“My Gold Award was centered around education and as a future teacher, I believe that education is key in advocacy,” said Shanti. “I plan to climb the administrative ladder, working my way up to become a principal, a governing board member, and a superintendent.”
As for any other Girl Scouts that are seeking to make a difference through their project, Shanti encourages girls to be creative and not let any challenges block the path to success.
“I am grateful to my mentors for working with me to push past all the obstacles that were thrown my way. It was empowering to be able to make a difference despite any adversities I was going through,” said Shanti. “I want all Girl Scouts to know that it’s okay to reach out for help. Your Girl Scout leaders and mentors are here to guide you.”
