Dedicated birder featured by Audubon Society on Zoom

How many kinds of birds do you see in your back yard or around the neighborhood? Five or six? Even if your feeders are popular you see far fewer than the more than 500 species that live in or migrate through Arizona.
Tempe resident and Desert Rivers Audubon Society member Jake B. Thompson saw 416 species in 2021, when he was pursuing an Arizona Big Year.
Virtually every day all year Thompson was in the field looking for birds. On workdays he combed sites within striking distance of home and job. On days off he threw his sleeping bag in the back seat and took off to prowl every valley and corner in the state.
On Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, Jake will talk about his Big Year as part of Desert Rivers Audubon Society’s monthly speaker series. He’ll share stories about living in the field, devoting every second of daylight looking for birds – and many nights looking for owls.
And he’ll show photos of some of the birds he saw and the places he discovered. The presentation is free. Register at desertriversaudubon.org to receive the link.
Birders love spending time outside watching and listening for various species and logging their sightings on their personal life lists or in databases like eBird. But some birders elevate the chase to a different level.
They commit to spending a year finding as many species as possible in a defined area. It’s called a Big Year and you may remember it from the movie of that name starring Jack Black and Steve Martin.
Jake, a Desert Rivers Audubon board member, belongs to the Big Year sub-species of birders. On Jan. 1, 2021, he embarked on an Arizona Big Year. It was such a great experience that currently he’s doing a Maricopa County Big Year. Branching out, last month he traveled to Texas where he sighted 216 species.
The Monthly Speaker Series is the cornerstone of Desert Rivers Audubon Society’s educational program for more than a decade. May through August the talks are offered on Zoom only.
Anyone may attend at no charge by registering for the Zoom link. September through April the talks are offered on Zoom and in person at the Southeast Regional Library, 775 E. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society, the East Valley’s local Audubon chapter, provides environmental education and conservation opportunities to East Valley residents and the broader community. For information on programs, memberships and giving, see desertriversaudubon.org
