In the midst of the pernicious pandemic, locals are relearning the joys of connecting with the earth thanks to ongoing efforts of the Ahwatukee Community Garden.
The group that cares for the garden, founded in 2012 and located in the northwest corner of 4700 E. Warner Road, encourages visitors to view what has been accomplished in eight years and consider joining in at this pivotal place in their history.
“Now is an especially opportune time to get started in the garden because it is a time of renewal for the garden project,” said coordinator Linda Rominger, a Master Gardener since 2010 and an Ahwatukee resident of 32 years.
“We’re revisiting everything, starting with our purpose and garden design, she said referring to the three separate garden areas that are spread throughout Ahwatukee Park.”
Like many groups, Zoom has become the connecting point.
“Joining us in planning at our Zoom meetings – the next one is Tuesday, July 21 – will give everyone an opportunity to help shape the future of the garden and Ahwatukee at the most basic level and to learn a lot at the same time. If you look at our logo, our motto is ‘Growing Together,’ and that’s what we want to do.”
As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in our lives, now is the perfect time for Ahwatukee residents to find solace in nature, suggested Rominger.
She said in the last six months, the volunteers who help husband the gardens have experienced serenity in the midst of chaos.
“Most of us will tell you that the garden has provided us with a sense of the wonder of life during these days of turmoil. There’s a calm while sitting in the garden and just watching the hummingbirds,” she said.
“The smell of water and soil and the taste of a tree-ripened fig restore a tired soul. Just digging in the dirt revives memories of our childhood, or perhaps the one we wished we had,” she continued. “And even with masks and social distancing, we’ve been able to feel connected with neighbors who share a common purpose.”
She said there’s no fee nor a need for a reservation to come to visit the Ahwatukee Community Garden.
“As its very name implies, it is a garden for the community,” said Rominger who, along with Master Gardener Bob Kohrely, is one of the original volunteers. “Since we’re an open community with no residence restrictions or fees, everyone is invited to drop by when they want.”
Ahwatukee Community Garden volunteers can often be found tending the plants and trees during the cooler hours on weekdays, but it is Sunday at 7 a.m. that they gather in the garden as a group.
“And we’re following all American Community Garden Association pandemic safety guidelines and masks are mandatory,” Rominger said.
The mission of the Ahwatukee Community Garden, as it has been since opening eight years ago, is “to develop and nurture community gardens and gardeners in Ahwatukee.”
The group’s aim to nurture gardeners has borne fruit: five volunteers have gone on to earn their Master Gardener accreditation. They include Rominger, Bob Korhely, Kelly Athena, Janet Montoya and Bill Felton. They continue their education with update classes through the University of Arizona Maricopa County Extension.
In Maricopa County, a Master Gardener completes a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension specialized course in gardening in the low desert. The Master Gardener can then provide educational leadership to the community in home gardening and landscaping.
They and other Ahwatukee Community Garden volunteers are welcoming of new gardeners who, after finding desert gardening more difficult than they’d anticipated, receive advice and encouragement from the veterans who have learned by doing.
The Ahwatukee Community Garden efforts are supported by the Ahwatukee Board of Management, which provided the three main garden areas located within Ahwatukee Park, northwest of the tennis and pickleball courts.
Rominger is understandably proud of what has been accomplished in the three gardens since it was founded in 2012.
“In our first eight years we developed a demonstration garden with communal raised beds, three keyhole gardens based on a design for drought areas, a native plant/pollinator garden designed for children, an urban orchard for fruit trees – fig, pomegranate, quince, lemon and peach – all adapted to our region and a contemplative area for hummingbirds, monarchs and people,” she said.
“The keyhole gardens are accessible to wheel-chair bound or those who have difficulty walking,” she continued. “Eight separate Eagle Scout projects have assisted in building many of these features.”
Recent gardening issues, including irrigation and COVID-19, burst just when peach trees were to be thinned, resulting in stunted fruit.
But those issues haven’t quelled the volunteer’s enthusiasm even as they’ve had to change things up a bit to accommodate the virus.
“Before the pandemic, we used to have a two-hour community work session in the garden every Sunday from 7 a.m. May to October and 8 a.m. the rest of the year,” recalled Rominger.
It was nine years ago that horticulturist Star Heilman, now an Oregon resident, began plans to bring a community garden to the village.
“The original plan was to create a resource to provide fresh produce for our local food bank, but food banks have a difficult time making use of perishables, and our garden space is inadequate to provide a large crop of one type of vegetable,” explained Rominger.
“We do supply some supplemental greens to food banks, but our mission has changed to an emphasis on building community and sharing information, while planting and maintaining an actual desert garden.”
Interested residents are encouraged to visit and attend the next Zoom meeting, July 21 at 7 p.m. Visit Ahwatukee Community Garden Project on Facebook to sign up and receive the ID and password.
Information: ACGarden.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.