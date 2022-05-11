Tickets available, volunteers needed for Ahwatukee wine-beer event
Tickets are now on sale and volunteers are still being sought for the Festival of Lights Committee’s Ahwatukee Beer and Wine Festival 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 17 at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee. Tickets are $50 and they and information on volunteering are available at folaz.org.
The admission to the Beer and Wine Festival will entitle guests to wine and beer tickets, live music and a commemorative wine glass. There will be casino-style games with a. chance to enter a “split the pot challenge” and a raffle.
There also will be an auction, although the number of prizes will be substantially fewer than the scores of items that had been available when the beer-wine event had been held at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.
Esperanza Lutheran Church medical supply drive is a success
Esperanza Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee has completed a three-week ministry event to provide help to the citizens of Ukraine displace from their homes.
During the event, Esperanza collected a large number of durable items, such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and IV stands. Additionally, over 200 pounds of consumable medical supplies were received. All the supplies were then transferred to the Phoenix warehouse of Project C.U.R.E. where they will be shipped to refugee centers in Eastern Europe.
Project C.U.R.E. has become the largest distributor of medical supplies and equipment to doctors and nurses serving those in need in over 135 countries.
Esperanza Lutheran Church, 2601 Thunderhill Place, serves the community with worship services on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and in outreach ministry events to put faith into action. All persons are welcome to be part of the Esperanza faith community. For further information our ministries, please visit our website at myesperanza.org
Happy hour for commercial real estate pros is slated here
A happy hour will be held 4-6 p.m. May 12 at Philly’s Bar & Grill, 4855 E. Warner Road, for architects, engineers and contractors in commercial real estate who live in Ahwatukee.
The quarterly gatherings are aimed at helping them professionally network in their neighborhood.
We would love it if you could help us share the word about our charity’s work to support those raising children with disabilities.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis lists speakers at its regular meetings
The Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is always looking for new members and invites interested people to attend one of their weekly meetings at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Biscuits restaurant, 4623 E. Elliott Road in the Safeway plaza. People also are invited to hear the speakers.
Speakers who will appear and the dates are: May 12, Patty Contreras, candidate for LD 12 House; May 26, City Council candidate Joan Greene,; June 9. Kyrene Digital Academy Principal Kyle Ross; June 23, Anissa Gurrola, Janice’s Women’s Center; June 30, LD12 House candidate Jim Chastan; Aug. 11, Amanda Nosbisch, One Small Step/Clothes Cabin.
Gila River Indian Community offering grants to Valley nonprofits
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva – are accepting applications from nonprofits for its self-excluded jackpot fund beginning June 1. The deadline to apply is June 30 at 5 p.m.
All Arizona 501(c)(3) organizations that are recognized by the IRS and focus on education and children’s welfare are eligible for consideration to receive self-excluded jackpot funds. The nonprofits can apply online through June 30. The selected applicants will be notified in September and honored during a special Gila River Cares event in October.
“We are privileged to further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back through the self-excluded jackpots,” said Kenneth Manuel CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “The funds help smaller yet influential organizations thrive and we look forward to discovering and supporting new nonprofits each year.”
Last year, more than $84,000 was distributed across three nonprofits benefiting Arizonans including one•n•ten, ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth and The Tommy Two Shoes Literacy Project for Children.
Self-excluded jackpot funds are accumulated when a gaming winner is ineligible to receive their winnings on table games, slot machines or bingo. This money is distributed to help further support Gila River Cares mission of giving back to locals in need.
To apply and view eligibility qualifications visit playatgila.com/gila-river-cares/.
Stop the Hurt’ program aimed at bringing awareness of victims
Janice’s Women’s Center, led by two Ahwatukee women who hope to raise enough funds for a mammoth shelter for women suffering homelessness or domestic violence, is holding a program called “Stop the Hurt” at its high-end thrift store, Janice Vaincre Boutique, 4302 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14.
The purpose is to bring the community together and “spread the awareness of the victims that suffers domestic violence and homelessness,” according to a release. Visitors cn expect entertainment by the Wow Factor, a chance to meet victims, meet the founders and sample fare from local businesses.
GOP candidates at series of town halls at Club West center
The Republican precinct committees of the Camelot, Club West, Thunderhill, and Reserve GOP precincts will hold a series of question-and-answer town halls “with a moderator asking questions with regard to pertinent issues our state and nation are facing.” All run from 7-9 p.m. at the Club West Community Center, 16414 S. 14th Ave., Ahwatukee.
The next one on May 18 will feature U.S. Senate candidates; June 7, Secretary of State hopefuls; June 23, gubernatorial candidates; and July 14, state senate and superintendent of schools candidates.
Ahwatukee American Legion Post always seeking new members
Men and women who served in the Armed Forces are always invited to join Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, which meets 4-5 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month at the Ahwatukee Rec Center, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee.
The post’s mission is to “enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Information: Americanlegionpost64.com or 480-326-4656.
Service Saturdays back in action with Ahwatukee professor
Ahwatukee resident Dr. Neal Lester, Foundation Professor of English at Arizona State University and founder/director of its Project Humanities, has begun its biweekly Service Saturdays, where groups and individuals distribute clothing and toiletries at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.
The outreach runs from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and services the Campus’ unhoused clients. During the outreach, clients shop alongside “personal shopper” volunteers who aid in searching for various styles and sizes, as well as share warm conversations with them.
There also is a weekly sorting of donated items 2-4 p.m. Fridays.
Information: projecthumanities.asu.edu/service-Saturdays or projecthumanities@asu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.