As we are moving through April in a much different way than many of us have ever seen, the one thing our dogs know is that this is probably the best time of their lives so far.
Many of us are working from home now. This means more human time to our pups or kitties, although I’m not sure if the latter appreciates it quite as much as our dog pals.
You have probably even increased your walks with your dog recently and with that you may have noticed the temperatures slowly rising.
So, this is just a reminder that although it may not feel too terribly hot yet to us humans, those sidewalks, streets and cars are feeling much warmer to our loyal companions.
Right now, our air temperatures are not too bad, but when the air temperature is 85 degrees, the asphalt can reach up to around 120 degrees.
And the heat is only going to rise. When we begin to hit 100-degree temperatures and higher, the asphalt is going up to around 165 degrees in the sun. That would burn our feet after a few minutes of standing!
The best rule of thumb is to place the back of your hand on the pavement and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dogs’ bare paws.
Thankfully there are great products to help protect their paws and keep you walking.
RC Pet Products is one of my personal favorites for a product they call Pawks and Sport Pawks. These are just like socks but for dogs.
They come in a pack of four and in sizes from XXSmall up to XLarge. The Pawks have cool patterns like Sock Monkey, or others that look like little MaryJane shoes; these have a rubber type padding on the bottom of the socks to protect their paws.
The Sport Pawks come in vibrant colors and they have a full protective rubber type coating covering the top of their feet and the entire bottom of their feet.
These sock-like products are great because the dogs can still feel the ground underneath their feet, so they adapt to them quickly. Booties are an excellent choice too especially if you and your pup are big hikers or take walks longer than 30 minutes in the summer.
A couple other solutions to help your dogs get through the summer are to walk in the evening or early morning when it’s not so hot and the sun is not out; walk in the grass when available; or reach out to a company called Run Buddy Mobile.
Run Buddy Mobile has vans with dog treadmills inside of them. They pull up to your house and take your dog on a run in their air-conditioned van.
They even let your dog do a trial run to make sure they are open to it. So, there are a lot of options to help your pup and you stay fit even when it’s over 100 degrees, and of course always have water with you for you and your dog.
Let’s talk about car rides for your dog when it’s hot temperatures.
If you bring your pup with you out to run errands and it’s a beautiful 80-degree day, your car can reach 110 degrees in 15 minutes.
If you must bring your dog with you somewhere, you will need to leave the air conditioning running in the car while you run into the store.
If you see an animal or child in a locked car, you may remove them by following theses five steps: Call 911; Make sure there is imminent danger of death or injury; Ensure the vehicle is locked and there is no other way to remove the child or pet; Use no more force than necessary; Remain at the scene until authorities arrive.
If you are guilty of leaving a pet unattended, you may face three years’ probation, a $2500 fine and a maximum of six months in prison.
So best advice is to leave your pets at home in the air conditioning with water during the hottest months.
Take care of each other, take care of yourselves, and take care of your pets.
Lisa Thayer owns Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food & Supplies in Ahwatukee. Information: gordyspetsupplies.com.
