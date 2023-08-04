Local family psychiatry clinic has grown over time

Since the founding of South Mountain Family Psychiatry in 2019, the practice has grown in personnel and physical size.
Dr. Elizabeth Rogers and Marlene Wilson head the Ahwatukee practice, which they moved to the Ahwatukee Executive Plaza at 11022 S. 51st Street.
They now have five nurse practitioners, all women, in two suites who provide a variety of services for children, teens and adults.
Rogers was the sole provider when South Mountain Family Psychiatry was founded and Wilson joined her a few months later.
They met at Phoenix area mental health clinics where they’d served, eventually forming a vision of a practice that would serve Ahwatukee and surrounding areas.
The prominent use of “family” in the practice’s name was deliberate.
It refers to how the founders and the other providers see one another and the people they serve.
“We choose ‘quality over quantity’ and so far it’s working well for us and those we serve,” said Rogers. “We have multi-generational families who come to us now.”
Rogers is a Newfoundland native who moved to Ahwatukee via Minnesota in 2011.
Clinical areas of service for all ages, listed on their website, SMFamilyPsych.com, include ADHD/Attention Deficit Disorder in adults and children, anxiety disorders ranging from panic to phobias, bipolar and autism spectrum disorders, PTSD and trauma, LGBTQ/gender issues and more.
Some of their services include evaluations, medication management, medication assistance treatment (MAP) and genetic testing.
Rogers, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner since 2002, holds both a masters degree and doctorate in nursing practice.
She calls her approach to patient care “one of careful assessment and compassionate listening,” explaining that her empathetic nature was instilled early in her life as her “brilliant psychologist dad” suffered from bipolar disorder and serious alcohol issues. This period was to influence her career path.
The loss of her brother, a Vietnam veteran who died at a young age, influenced her commitment to working with military personnel and their families.
She said she also enjoys working with older adults, many of whom she said were “very impacted by COVID”.
Though early in her clinical career she worked with the seriously mentally ill, Rogers knew she wanted another focus for her practice.
“I wanted to help the people in our community to have access to care that meets their needs. And I say that deliberately. You can’t get the real story if you don’t invest the time, and at South Mountain Family Psychiatry, we do that,” said Rogers, who treats adults 17 and older.
She said the practice offers patients a 90-minute evaluation with 60- or 30-minute follow-ups.
“People love it because they weren’t always satisfied with other experiences,” she said. “We take the time to listen.”
Rogers is also a resource for the Arizona Board of Nursing, providing individual and group therapy for nurses who are in a discipline or monitoring program.
“Meetings are held here in the clinic,” she explained. “Being mission-driven, this is one more way to support our community – in this case, the nursing community.”
Marlene Wilson, a fourth generation Arizonan, said the five providers “all have different skill sets” that help them meet the needs of their patients regardless of their age or phase in life.
“Our ability to work together to address the needs of children, adolescents and adults, provides access to care for the whole family as needed,” said Wilson, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who holds a master’s degree from Maryville University in St. Louis.
“At South Mountain, our team comprises five dedicated psychiatric nurse practitioners who specialize in providing comprehensive care to our patients. Our primary focus is on assisting individuals in enhancing both their mental and physical well-being,” she said.
“We achieve this by fostering strong therapeutic relationships, gaining a deep understanding of each patient’s unique circumstances, and collaboratively developing a personalized care plan that empowers them to live their lives to the fullest.”
A long history of working with children and adults with developmental disabilities enables her to help children, adolescents and adults with a wide variety of mental health conditions with a holistic approach “that considers biomedical, environmental, social, and psychodynamic factors,” she said.
Wilson cleared up possible confusion between differences between a psychiatrist and the psychiatric nurse practitioner.
“A psychiatrist and a psychiatric nurse practitioner are both mental health professionals who play crucial roles in providing mental healthcare. While they share similarities in their dedication to helping individuals with mental health concerns, there are distinct differences between these two professions,” she explained.
“A psychiatrist is a medical doctor …who specializes in mental health. After completing medical school, psychiatrists undergo specialized training in psychiatry. They’re licensed physicians with the ability to diagnose and treat mental illnesses,” she said.
“By contrast, a psychiatric nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse who has completed a graduate-level education and training in psychiatric and mental health nursing, Wilson added, explaining that most PMHNPs “have extensive experience working as a registered nurse in hospitals and outpatient settings prior to becoming an APRN.”
“Both psychiatrists and PMHNPs prescribe medications, such as antidepressants or antipsychotics, as part of their treatment approach,” she added. “The psychiatric nurse practitioner may provide other non-pharmacological interventions, such as counseling and supportive therapy, to help patients manage their mental health challenges.”
As a partner in the practice since its inception, Wilson said, “I love Ahwatukee, and I’m so happy to be here.” Her husband, John Wilson, is the practice’s business manager.
Other team members, all of whom are board-certified PMHNPs, include Joo Tatham, a former ICU nurse who holds a master’s degree; Jennifer Green, who has a master’s degree in nursing education and a post-master’s certificate as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from ASU; and Carmen Lervoid, who specializes in treating children, teens and adults with a variety of psychiatric conditions including bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
Information: SMFamilyPsych.com or 480-939-6137.
