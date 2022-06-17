Ahwatukee youngster, 12, helps shelters, their animals

At age 10, Chloe Close of Ahwatukee already was developing a generous streak.
Moved by the plight of animals in shelters and those facilities’ difficulties in meeting the needs of their charges, she started collecting food and supplies like collars, leashes and anything else the shelters and their animals could use, aided by her friend Kari.
Flash forward two years and the now-12-year-old Altadena Middle School student’s charitable muscles just keep getting stronger, as evidenced last Saturday when she brought her latest haul of the bounty she reaps from generous friends and neighbors to Gordy’s Goodies Pet Food and Supplies at 15425 S. 48th St. – which also does it share of supporting shelters.
It was her ninth and most successful drive so far.
“It was too much to count but to give you an idea about what we have this time: the whole back of our car was full of stuff,” Chloe waxed said with enthusiasm.
Added her mother, Brandi Close: “We have a Suburban and put the third row of seats down. It was loaded to the top, completely full. We had bags in the other row – more than we have ever collected.”
In between major drives, Chloe drops off stuff that people donate because they recognize her from her mother’s posts about her drives on the Facebook pages for Ahwatukee411 and Ahwatukee Friends.
“I ask my mom to make a post on Facebook and people drop stuff off at our house,” Chloe explained.
Her mother added, “We post on my personal page too, but the majority of donations come from the local community.”
“We take our donations to Gordys because they work with six rescues,” mom added. “They distribute the donations Chloe gives them to all of those six rescues. They have adoptions weekly so Chloe gets to play with the animals when she drops off donations. And now she volunteers there.”
Chloe advises, “People can help by sharing the posts and spreading the word so we can collect more and more stuff.”
Her mother asks people to keep Chloe in mind if they ever have anything to donate.
“She’ll take donations any time, even if she isn’t doing a donation drive,” she said. “She loves doing this.”
Chloe said that with inflation in particular – to say nothing of two years of pandemic-related disruptions – animals and shelters need all the help they can get.
As the owner of three dogs, Chloe is particularly sensitive to those needs.
“A lot of shelters don’t have enough money to get the supplies they need for all the animals and some people have a lot of stuff their pets don’t use or used to use so why not give it to the animals at the shelters?” Chloe reasons. “And I love animals and like to help them. “
And no doubt, the animals love Chloe too.
