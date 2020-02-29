It’s time to grab your ingredients if you’re a cook and maybe look for a loose pair of pants if you just like to eat because one of Ahwatukee’s biggest food fests is just around the corner.
The Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center will be hosting its 16th annual Chili Cook Off Festival March 6-8 at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
With a kickoff the first-night featuring rides
The prelude to two days of the tasty competition offers rides and inflatables 4-8 p.m. March 8. Admission is free and wristbands for rides can be purchased.
The next two days is when things heat up.
“The Chili Cook Off on Saturday and Sunday is one of our hottest events of the year with diverse recipes from across the region,” said Susan Hyden, director of the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center.
“Cooks from all over the country travel here to compete for the cash prizes and their chance to qualify to compete at the International Chili Society World Championships.”
Amateurs who think they make a pretty mean pot of chili can enter the competition as well.
The cook-offs are sanctioned by the International Chili Society.
This group dates back to 1967, when some friends began a chili competition in Terlinqua, Texas, each claiming to make the best chili around.
The ICS continues to uphold the same core values of those founders by bringing people together to enjoy healthy competition and one America’s great culinary creations.
“Their mission is to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits year-round,” Hyden said.
The ICS cookoffs the Swim & Tennis Center are hosting will benefit the 100 Club of Arizona and the Ahwatukee Little League.
It’s easy to enter as a competitor. By participating in both Saturday and Sunday events and winning first place on each day in some category, cooks qualify for the ICS international competition, which requires all entrants to have won two separate cookoffs.
It costs $10 for an ICS membership, which entitles cooks to enter competitions at entry fees ranging from $15 to $35.
The competition categories are traditional red chili, chili verde, homestyle chili, and vegetarian chili. Prize money ranges from $75-$500, depending on the category.
The ICS World Championship is in October and its prizes go up to $25,000.
“We would love to have more locals participating,” Hyden said, adding individuals, as well as teams, can enter.
For spectators with those loose pants, chili tasting kits are $6 and include seven sample cups. The tastings are Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The chili competition begins for participating cooks at 8 am and awards are announced at approximately 4 p.m. each day.
There also will be food from Texas Roadhouse and beverages for sale.
Craftspeople and business owners can have a booth at the fest for a fee of $75 for one day and $100 for both.
Parking, like admission, is free.
Information/booth registration: 480-893-3431 or email shyden@ahwatukeehoa.com.
