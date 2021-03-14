Ahwatukee resident Kristie Levy and Rachael Ridenour of Albuquerque have racked up 57 years in the U.S. Army between them, including multiple combat deployments.
And they haven’t stopped proving their mettle.
Levy, who retired as a master sergeant from the Army and serves with federal law enforcement, and Ridenour, a sergeant major who transferred to the Army Reserve after 12 years active duty, are preparing for the sixth annual Rebelle Rally.
The rally is an eight-day driving and navigation event that covers more than 1,200 miles of rough terrain in California and Nevada.
Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S., a demanding competition that requires two-women teams to find their way through uncharted wilderness without cellphones, iPads, GPS or even binoculars as they navigate to checkpoints – some marked, others well-hidden – to earn points.
The team to tally the most points during all stages combined, minus any penalties, is declared the winner.
This is the second year the pair has teamed up after winning third place in their crossover division.
“We bonded over love of country, caffeine and competition,” laughed Levy, who has lived in Ahwatukee with her husband Adam and three children ages 16 to 20 since 2012. Adam also retired from the Army as a sergeant first class after serving 27 years.
All vehicles entering the Rebelle Rally must be street legal. Last year the women were provided a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander by their major sponsor, Mitsubishi Motors. It was a hybrid electric vehicle they named “Electra.”
This year they’ve passed the Mitsubishi Motors sponsorship on to two Colorado veterans who are also sponsors of Ridenour’s nonprofit Record the Journey, an outdoor adventure and photography program for veterans.
This year Levy and her partner will rely on her 2020 Jeep Wrangler, an ocean blue metallic Unlimited Rubicon codenamed Atropia – a fictional country the Army created as part of its training exercises.
Levy and her husband purchased the jeep when the couple celebrated her retirement from the Army.
Though GPS is installed in her vehicle, Rebelle Rally officials will securely cover and tape it – though participants are given an approved satellite tracking unit that officials install during their initial technical inspection of the competitors’ vehicles.
Cell phones and smartwatches are also verboten and secured in a taped briefcase by Rally officials to ensure they’re not used at any time.
So what is used to navigate the 2000 kilometers, most of it in wild and desolate landscapes beginning at Lake Tahoe and winding into Nevada before returning to California?
Maps.
They’re part of the Rebelle Rally Roadbook that includes distances and navigational coordinates/headings, an old-school compass and ruler.
Those tools and participants’ abilities to accurately follow their maps and roadbook, are what guides them daily. The daily route is revealed each daybreak as Ridenour slugs her coffee and Levy drinks a cup of tea before segueing to Diet Coke.
Ridenour, who founded the adventure-based nonprofit Record the Journey to help vets make the transition to civilian life, serves as navigator. This is her sixth Rebelle Rally.
“The first Rebelle Rally I participated in six years ago was the most difficult. The Rebelle is such a unique event that no matter how hard you think you’ve prepared, until you’ve done one, you really don’t have any idea what it takes,” she said.
“Learning how to plot latitude and longitude on a map, and learning how to drive over so many unique types of terrain, especially the Imperial Sand Dunes, were the hardest parts.”
As for Levy: “I’m the driver because we discovered I get car sick when I try and read the map while we’re on the road. And Rachael is an excellent navigator.”
Like other teams who covet the trophies and bragging rights of winning their divisions, Levy and Ridenour don’t just sign up and show up Oct. 7 for last year’s Rebelle Rally.
Despite the 400-plus mile distance between their homes, they meet every couple weeks for practice, using outdated Rally maps to hone fundamental map-reading skills.
It’s not cheap to enter, either, although the $12,750 entry fee is discounted a bit for returning teams.
Sponsorships help the teams defray that cost.
“For the last four years, RTJ has covered the entry fees, provided a vehicle, and conducted training for one female veteran in the Rebelle Rally,” Ridenour said.
“This year, we’re excited to be able to sponsor two women – one Navy and one Air Force,” she continued. “I’d like to sponsor four women vets in 2022. To do that, we’d need to train two teams and I’d need another experienced instructor to help mentor and train those teams,” she explained. “Kristie is a wonderful mentor and experienced instructor – she’s a former drill sergeant. Last year she experienced the cross-over class, and we’ll be participating in the 4x4 class this year. Not many Rebelles have competed in both categories.”
Two of the top prizes include generous donations to the team’s nonprofit of choice.
Levy and Ridenour and the Colorado drivers have picked Record the Journey.
Since Levy and Ridenour have handed off the Mitsubishi Motors sponsorship to the Colorado vets, they are seeking help from local sponsors who will receive exposure not only at the eight-day event but on local streets.
“I bought the Jeep as a retirement gift to myself and we’re having to shoulder the whole cost this year, and that includes equipment and upgrade needs for the vehicle and additional insurance,” explained Levy.
“I’m looking for local businesses to help sponsor us. I’ll place their advertising on my Jeep so everyone will see their logo when I’m driving around Ahwatukee.”
Levy said business sponsorships could range from $500 to $1,000 or “the sky’s the limit.”
“But any amount will help. We’re getting our CWG team decals made, and all private and business contributors will get one.”
Their team name, CWG, stands for Chicks With Guns, in honor of their military experience.
For an active woman whose life encompasses roles as wife, mother and her law enforcement job, the Rebelle Rally checks off a number of boxes for Levy – including her craving for the adrenaline rush of an adventure.
But how does a 21st century woman get along without a cellphone?
“It’s actually quite a relief,” Levy confessed with a chuckle. “There’s absolutely no communication with the outside world, so there’s one thing to worry about – get up and drive,” she said. “If you’re a competitive person like I am, there’s nothing to pull you away from your focus. It’s a blessing.”
She pointed out their families are able to track their daily progress online.
For more information on the vets’ journey, follow them on Facebook at CWG: Fueled by Freedom and Caffeine, and on Instagram at cwg._.freedom.and.caffeine
