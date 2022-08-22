Ahwatukee boy finds early job with the AFN team

At only 11 years old, Ahwatukee resident Nathan Burnam has become something of a throwback to another generation.
The son of Robin and Scott Burnam, Nate is a paperboy, delivering the Ahwatukee Foothills News to neighbors.
While owner Times Media Group doesn’t normally use youngsters to deliver the paper, Circulation Director Aaron Kolodny said he couldn’t turn Nate down: “He even came over to our offices with his parents.”
A sixth grader at the New School For The Arts And Academics, Nate is not only persistent but industrious.
“It was always my idea to deliver newspapers,” he explained. “When I lived in Ohio I saw something that I wanted to buy with my own money so I decided to try to get a paper route to buy some things I wanted, and to put some in savings.
“When I moved to Arizona I really wanted another newspaper route, luckily I have one now.”
He has his hands full – literally – as he’ll be delivering AFN to 172 households every Wednesday.
It’s not like he has nothing else to do, either. He’s on the school swim team and involved in theater productions and musicals. Even his favorite musical harkens to a bygone era: it’s “Bye Bye Birdie.”
Nate is the youngest of three children, trailing behind a sister who is 23 and a 19-year-old brother whom he said were both excited for his new endeavor.
“My brother also had a paper route when he was my age,” he pointed out.
While he’ll be delivering papers, though, journalism isn’t on his radar as far as the career he wants to pursue.
“I love 2D art and would love to become an animator for Walt Disney Animation Studios,” he said. “I also want to work in a haunted house as a scare actor.”
Does he read the paper?
“Only when I see an interesting headline or a cool photo,” he replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.