The Kyrene Foundation needs new unwrapped toys for its annual Winter Wonderland by Dec. 13. Drop them off at Kyrene School District headquarters, northwest corner of Kyrene and Warner roads, Tempe, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or at Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living, 15905 S. 46th St., Ahwatukee, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.