Have you ever organized a community project where you needed tools, ladders, rakes, shovels, tables, chairs, or more to get the job done? Usually, you would rely on volunteers to bring those supplies from home and hope you have enough to achieve your project goals effectively and efficiently. Well, not anymore!
In 2015, Phoenix ToolBank opened its doors to the nonprofit community. Charities, schools, PTOs, neighborhood associations, faith-based groups, civic organizations, government agencies, and more have year-round access to an inventory of tools, equipment, and expertise for use in volunteer and community benefit projects, facility and grounds maintenance, and events.
Phoenix ToolBank is a nonprofit tool-lending program that enhances the charitable sector’s capacity to serve, facilitating volunteerism in Arizona.
They are a nonprofit strictly to support other nonprofits and everything they do. The ToolBank maintains an 8,000 sq. ft. warehouse and specializes in carrying large quantities of high-quality tools with over 400 different tool types in inventory donated by their national sponsors such as Stanley Black & Decker and Home Depot.
The tools range from power tools to support building projects, to handheld tools such as shovels and rakes to plant community gardens, to painting supplies, to special event items such as tables and chairs.
The volumes of tools are large enough to equip thousands of volunteers at a time. These tools maximize nonprofits’ financial and human resources while empowering them to improve community engagement to achieve greater impact for those we serve.
Access to ToolBank tools eliminates the need for agencies to incur the expense of purchasing, repairing, and storing tools, reducing the costs associated with service projects and allowing these agencies to focus more of their resources on their mission.
The warehouse is the epitome of conservation.
ToolBank tools have built playgrounds, cleaned up green spaces, and planted trees throughout our community. When provided access to tools, charitable organizations and volunteers are empowered to work on the front lines of the
most entrenched problems facing our community.
Nonprofit organizations must become a ToolBank Member Agency by creating an account with Phoenix ToolBank to borrow supplies. There is no membership fee. The charity submits a tool order online and then picks up their tool order at the ToolBank at their scheduled pickup time.
ToolBank staff and volunteers have already prepared the order in advance and help the agency load tools and equipment into their vehicle. ToolBank staff provides the agency with usage and care guidelines and an itemized receipt.
After the completion of the project, the agency returns the borrowed tools at the scheduled return time. ToolBank staff and volunteers assist the agency in unloading tools and check tools back into inventory.
Agencies are required to pay a tool handling fee of 3% of the retail value of each tool borrowed times the number of weeks used. For example, an agency borrows 30 rakes for one week. Rakes are valued at $9.98 each. The tool handling fee for one rake is $0.2994 per week. The total tool handling fee is $8.98. A fraction of what it would cost to buy 30 rakes and a huge savings for the nonprofit.
The Ahwatukee members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $15,700 to Phoenix ToolBank in September.
“We are beyond excited to have been selected by 100+ Women Who Care and will be using the donation to add additional inventory items that have been requested by our nonprofits and schools to grow our impact, including expanding our heat relief program,” stated Jana Ferraro, executive director of Phoenix ToolBank.
“These additions will allow us to better equip the 350+ organizations utilizing ToolBank to serve our community and grow their impact using “tools for change!” This one donation is a true force multiplier for our charitable sector.”
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a group of like-minded, passionate women who want to connect to one another and to their communities. The women leverage their resources so their quarterly gifts of $100 per member add up to a significant donation to a local charity.
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, the organization has donated over $950,000 to local nonprofits. The chapter comprises three sister groups: East Valley, Ahwatukee, and Scottsdale.
To learn more or attend their next giving circle at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Foothills Golf Club. For details: 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org. To learn more about Phoenix ToolBank: phoenixtoolbank.org.
