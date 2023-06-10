Local comic book artist is ‘a creator to watch’

Like many comics aficionados, Nick Cagnetti plans to go to the renowned San Diego Comic-Con July 19-23.
But he’s not just a fan: The Ahwatukee Foothills native Cagnetti will be flown out and put up the entire time by his publisher so he can make appearances and sign copies of his own popular series, Pink Lemonade.
Cagnetti, 28, has a contract with Oni Press, a respected comics publisher, and has released six issues of Pink Lemonade so far with a trade paperback coming out July 4.
Single issues are selling in the tens of thousands at comic shops and online, and the paperback collection with all six issues and other content is available for pre-order on Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble and more.
The series centers on a custom motorcycle-riding female protagonist called Pink Lemonade who has a mysterious past and gets enmeshed in the intrigue of the entertainment industry.
The soft-spoken Cagnetti—who has never ridden a motorcycle—said that although the story includes dramatic conflict, the goal was to make it fun and positive.
“I want to make stuff with wonderment and awe like when I was a kid,” he said. “That’s the guiding light for me through a lot of this work: Find that childlike wonderment.”
The comics industry for the past few decades has gotten “darker and more edgy,” Cagnetti added, and he wanted to counter that with a character that retained a sense of joy.
The books pay homage to an assortment of art that Cagnetti admires, from Japanese comics in the 1970s to comic tropes from the 1990s and Michael Allred’s Madman.
The highly detailed artwork, vibrant colors and engaging story have spawned praise from reviewers who have used words like “upbeat and eye-popping,” “charming and dazzling” and “refreshingly unique.”
Even notable comic artist Don Simpson called Pink Lemonade “the most iconic comic book character to come along in 50 years” and he drew a four-page story for the number two issue.
Allred provided a quote for the front cover that reads, “Terrific and original like crazy.”
The president and publisher of Oni Press, Hunter Gorinson, said Cagnetti is “definitely a creator to watch.”
“Nick is the total package: He writes, he draws, he inks, he colors [the books] himself,” he added. “He’s created an entire world. He’s created not just the titular character, Pink Lemonade, but a fully formed cast.”
Gorinson noted Cagnetti’s creativity and the timeless yet contemporary nature of his work, saying that it “feels very of-the-moment and in conversation with the current trend lines in comics.”
Cagnetti’s mother, Evelyn Cagnetti, said her son has loved comics since he was a toddler.
“It was his love of comics that got him reading and drawing,” she said.
Cagnetti recalled drawing Spiderman as early as kindergarten, and he immersed himself in art throughout his days at Kyrene de los Cerritos Elementary, Kyrene Altadeña Middle and Desert Vista High schools.
After graduating in 2013, he attended Arizona State University and studied intermedia art, which involved a range of media including video and sculpture.
He also took drawing classes, but said, “It wasn’t the main focus, surprisingly.”
Cagnetti started drawing Pink Lemonade comic strips with pen and paint—a combination of watercolor and acrylic—as far back as 2016. He finished the strips near the end of 2018 and knew he wanted to do full comic books. But many people didn’t understand the concept at first.
“I remember writing the script and telling my friends and they were looking at me like, ‘What the heck are you talking about?’” he recalled.
Cagnetti added, “I think you can make anything work. You’ve just got to trust in what you’re doing because even the silliest of ideas, you can ascribe meaning to it and it can take on a life of its own.”
His mom, on the other hand, was immediately supportive.
“He’s always been the artist, and here he’s written this story,” Evelyn Cagnetti said. “To me, that’s exciting, because I never thought of him as the author. He’s always been the artist.”
And not just his mom took note of his talent: Phoenix New Times named him the best local comic book artist in 2019.
As Cagnetti worked on the books—on an iPad now instead of on paper—it was a challenging time.
First, COVID-19 hit, and then his mom’s dad, Charles Poslosky Sr., died in 2020.
“He was a big supporter of Nick and his work,” Evelyn Cagnetti said.
Meanwhile, Cagnetti landed a deal with a small publisher in 2019, which put out the first two issues of Pink Lemonade. However, they both knew he was destined for bigger things, so the company let him out of his contract.
By April 2021, Cagnetti had offers from a “handful of publishers,” he said, but he didn’t like the terms and turned them down.
After he posted on Instagram asking if anybody was interested, he heard from Zack Soto, an editor at Oni Press, which gave him an advance to finish the series and royalties equaling 50 percent of sales.
Oni Press later re-released the first two issues and went on to publish the series and forthcoming trade paperback.
Cagnetti appeared at the recent Fan Fusion comicon in Phoenix and will be featured at the Charlotte Comicon in June as well as the event in San Diego. He’s also working on a completely new “fun spooky” series with a friend, he noted.
Gorinson is eager to see what comes next for Cagnetti, saying, “It’s … rare for an artist to arrive with Nick’s level of quality and energy and vitality and in such a fully realized, fully formed state at such a young age.”
He added, “A lot of comics are cynically trying to be cool. Nick’s work is just cool.”
Nick Cagnetti is on Instagram @fudgy1nick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.