Emma Horn, a Girl Scout with the Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, has always felt passionate about STEM education.
“I wanted to find a way to share STEM with my community, but I didn’t know where to start,” said Emma. “One of my teachers at Desert Vista High School, Monica Crowder, encouraged me to get involved with Guadalupe Library and helped inspire my Gold Award.”
The Gold Award is the highest honor available to high-school-aged Girl Scouts, requiring a minimum of 80 hours of work on a project creating a sustainable solution to a problem girls identify in their communities.
“The Gold Award can help open so many doors,” said Emma. “With it, Gold Award Girl Scouts can impactfully showcase their leadership to future employers, have more options for college scholarships and even enter the military at a higher pay grade.”
Gold Award Girl Scouts are proven to go on to become empowered female leaders with 60 percent of Girl Scout alum currently involved in volunteer work/community service, compared with 31 percent of non-alum.
For her Gold Award, Emma collaborated with Guadalupe Library to implement a STEM education program, creating around 15 lesson plans prioritizing one thing – having fun!
“For me, it was important these activities were very fun and engaging to keep the kids interested, while also requiring little materials,” said Emma.
“I wanted to create something that could be shared with as many people as possible including those in lower-income areas, so I made sure to keep the necessary materials at a minimum for each lesson.”
Lessons ranged from making a rocket to building a table to see how much weight it could support, with the lesson plans also requiring little instruction from the library staff.
“I really wanted to make these as easy as possible to implement, and a big part of it was also making them easy to teach,” said Emma. “That helped make it more accessible for library volunteers, who are the ones who helped facilitate the lessons.”
Emma also stayed true to the Gold Award mission; implementing a sustainable solution in her community.
“That’s the greatest thing about my project, it’s entirely sustainable,” said Emma. “I worked really closely with Andrea Casteñeda at Guadalupe Library and she and her team have completely taken over the lessons to keep them going.
“They even named the program after me: Emma’s Mad Scientists, which felt so rewarding after all my hard work.”
Emma looks back on her 13-year Girl Scouting career fondly now she is become a Girl Scout alum and enrolled at Arizona State University.
“I’m so thankful to Girl Scouts: it’s the primary reason I have so much confidence in my skills, abilities, and relationships,” she said.
“It was such a positive and inclusive environment to goof off, be a kid and not care about what other people thought. And I had amazing mentors who supported me along the way to help me learn how to be myself.”
More than anything, Emma wants others to realize the true impact Girl Scouts has on young girls.
“Most people only think of Girl Scout Cookies, but it’s truly a premier leadership development organization instilling so many critical skills in young girls,” said Emma.
“Girl Scouts hits all the bases, with amazing mentors to guide young women, help build skills and abilities, and the opportunity to dream big and pursue whatever you want.”
Emma will be pinned with her Gold Award at the GSACPC High Awards ceremony in March 2020. For more information on earning the Gold Award or Girl Scouts in Arizona, visit girlscoutsaz.org.
