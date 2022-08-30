What chemical peels do for your skin

Although there are many reasons for getting a chemical peel, one is simply to maintain good skin health.
Peels vary in intensity from light to medium to deep and will achieve results accordingly. Some fear a peel with leave their skin raw, red, and shedding in sheets for weeks.
This is only true for specific conditions that require deep medical grade peels. These treatments should only be performed under the guidance of a physician. Nevertheless, light and medium peels are often non-invasive with little to no downtime.
Moreover, a common misconception is thinking if you didn’t peel, it didn’t work. Peeling is personal because everyone’s skin is different and so is their home care regimen.
Although we can’t physically see it happening, we shed 30,000 to 40,000 dead cells off the surface of our skin every minute. Some people may have more sluggish cells than others, requiring the assistance of a peel for exfoliation. However, superficial peeling from a chemical peel is not the desired outcome for most. Instead, it’s the change we see externally from the work the peel does internally.
Speaking to light and medium peels, the goals are always smoother skin, reduced fine lines and hyperpigmentation, and an overall healthier appearance.
Furthermore, peels will kill bacteria festering under the skin caused by the build-up of oil and debris in the pores. Specific acids in a peel formula will target various conditions better than others.
It is recommended to understand their capabilities and what percentages are being used to treat you.
After about the age of 30, our collagen breaks down more rapidly, and if we aren’t doing anything to make more of it -- the weaker our skin becomes.
To prevent and reduce sagging and wrinkles, the peel needs to be able to penetrate the epidermis (outer layer of skin) and into at least the superficial layers of the dermis (inner layer of skin). By reaching these points the peel can stimulate the production of more collagen.
Albeit it is minimal per treatment, doing regular treatments will yield improvements. Applying collagen topically to the skin will provide moisture but has never been shown to stimulate collagen synthesis or growth.
Essentially, collagen must be triggered to produce more. Changes will most likely only occur when we alter the state of the cells.
There are certainly more aggressive peels and procedures on the market. Some are meant to penetrate deeper generating more dramatic results.
Furthermore, the options of injectables, fillers, and plastic surgery are most often immediate and long-lasting. However, chemical peels are effective and affordable choices to nourish and support your skin without breaking the bank.
Consultations are generally free in most skin care establishments; it is best to find someone you are comfortable with advising you.
Darla S. Hoffmann, a licensed aesthetician and massage therapist, owns Apeeling Faces Skincare and Massage Therapy in Ahwatukee. Information: apeelingfaces.com 480-540-7555.
