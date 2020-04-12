As healthcare workers complain of a severe shortage of protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19, area seamstresses and some garment businesses are stepping in to bridge the gap.
Debbie Sinfield and Yvonne Leake, who founded Sew Sweet Angel Gowns three years ago, have refocused their efforts from designing infant bereavement gowns to making masks to distribute at area hospitals and clinics.
Both long-time Ahwatukee residents, they are both nurses, though Sinfield is retired. Leake is on staff at the Neighborhood Christian Clinic in downtown Phoenix.
The transition from bereavement gowns to medical masks was a no-brainer once it was apparent COVID-19 was a pandemic, said Sinfield.
“Taking care of health professionals has always been important to Sew Sweet Angel Gowns in creating angel gowns for stillborn babies from donated wedding dresses,” she said.
“Since Yvonne is a nurse and myself a retired nurse, we wanted to take care of the caretakers.”
Sinfield said it was Leake who suggested looking into sewing masks for healthcare professionals.
“We spent some time doing research through medical websites and current CDC guidelines to determine which style to create, and who our target audience would be,” said Sinfield.
“Yvonne created quite a few variations and then we reached out to our nurse and physician friends and family.”
After gathering input, the design style was decided on. The women determined that the sewing could be done quickly and efficiently, using materials donated by Ahwatukee residents in response to a request on Ahwatukee 411.
“Our desire was for this mask to be used by the healthcare provider to extend the life of their N95 mask or surgical mask provided by the hospital,” explained Sinfield.
“We heard they were given one mask, and our intention was for ours to go on top of that,” she added. “Our cotton mask alone won’t stop the spread or provide protection by itself from the virus.”
The N95 Sinfield is the mask in acute demand for health providers as it prevents the inhalation of small, airborne infectious particles.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were mainly used in industrial settings but have now been approved for medical and hospital use by the F.D.A.
She described the masks as being made from two layers of cotton with “a thick enough weave to stop some germs, but not too thick so the wearer couldn’t breathe.”
Colorful and cheerful fabrics are among those used.
It was due to the largesse of the community that much of the material, supplies and even labor was made possible to provide a much-needed, fast-turnaround for the masks.
“We already had a successful Sew Sweet system to create angel gowns, and we just changed the product to fill what turned out to be an immediate need,” said Sinfield.
“Most of our volunteers, supporters and dress donors are from Ahwatukee, so we put it on Facebook through the Ahwatukee 411 page. The response has been overwhelming.”
A collaboration with the family-owned and operated Formal Fashions, Inc. that was known for creating performer’s attire for musicians has helped Sew Sweet increase their output.
“Formal Fashions have joined us in cutting patterns and using their talents to create masks. I also heard from the Ahwatukee Rec Center that their quilter’s club will join us to sew masks also,” said Sinfield.
Ahwatukee physician Dr. Mark MacElwee, who works for ValleyWise Health, the former Maricopa County Hospital, was one of the first to receive a mask.
“Over the next month, at least, masks will be very important to wear. We’re thankful to have them as extra layers of precaution in our places of work,” MacElwee said.
“I also urge everyone to wear a mask when going out to the store, going through a drive through picking up food or when doing any kind of shopping. I also recommend that if you normally wear contacts to wear glasses instead when going out into public places. Wash your glasses when you get home,” said MacElwee.
His wife, Kari MacElwee R.N., is also sewing masks, assisted by their 14-year old daughter Audra, a Valley Christian High School freshman.
A recent development for Sew Sweet Angel Gowns was the approval by St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, operated by Dignity Health, to use masks made from cases of medical-grade fabric they provided. The material already is used in the operating room.
After receiving some of the original cloth masks, Sew Sweet was contacted by a doctor from the hospital with the special order.
“Dr. Mike Brady asked Yvonne if we would sew them in the event that N95s would not be available. We said of course, Sew Sweet Angels would love to help. We created a couple prototypes and two styles with their fabric. We also recruited seamstresses to help with the first run. The first night, Yvonne cut out 195 and started sewing.”
This special order has significantly upped the work, and volunteers like Melody Lambros are more important than ever.
A massage therapist for 25 years and avid volunteer at the Phoenix Symphony, Orpheum Theatre and the Tovrea Castle, she found herself out of work and unable to pursue her beloved volunteer opportunities.
“Since COVID-19 hit, my world has taken a huge turn, Lambros said. “On March 20, I voluntarily stopped doing massages. My greatest joy is helping others feel better.”
An Arizona native and Ahwatukee resident of 28 years, she added, “Honestly, I prayed that I’d find a place to be used, make a difference. Boom, I think the next day, I saw the Sew Sweet post desperate for seamstresses.
“I’ve sewn since I was a little girl – my Kenmore sewing machine is 38 years old.”
“As of April 1, I’ve made 115 masks,” Lambros added. “I’ve actually given a number of them to family, friends and clients, as well as Sew Sweet. It’s been such a joy.”
Lambros has created YouTube videos under Melody the Massage Therapist. And for the first time in her life, she’s applied for unemployment while answering ads for workers at area grocery stores.
In these unprecedented times, Lambros echoes the sentiments of many who are volunteering in various capacities to help lighten other’s loads.
“I love Mother Theresa and one of her sayings is “Do little things with great love.’ That’s kinda my motto. I believe we are all called to serve. Some people serve really big while the rest of us can make a difference one person at a time. Especially during this time, we all need to keep our eyes open to opportunities to help others.”
Leake praised the community for enthusiastically stepping up to help Sew Sweet Angel Gowns provide the needed masks for healthcare workers throughout the area.
“The community of Sew Sweet Angel Gowns has really come together; someone is always dropping off fabric, hair ties, cut squares, and completed masks, As of Friday, we have created and distributed over 2, 157 masks, with many more needed,” said Leake, a 20-year Ahwatukee resident.
“We also facilitate the distribution. Our priority is for health care workers to receive the first available. We understand the needs of others, but keeping with our mission, we’ve donated to nurses at Phoenix Childrens, Valley Wise, Banner Desert, Neighborhood Christian Clinic, VA hospital, Carden NICU and others,” she said.
The women said once health care providers are covered, they will reach out to other first responders.
Sinfield and Leake encourage skilled seamstresses interested in volunteering their talents to contact them at Sew-SweetAngelGowns@gmail. They are also on Facebook at Sew Sweet Angel Gowns.
