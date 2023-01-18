Thunder thespians present a classic comedy this week

The Desert Vista thespians who are among the cast of “Pygmalion” include, from left, Adalyn Vehring as Lady Boxington, Joshua Rego as Lord Boxington, Chase Flores as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Ellen Culloty as Eliza Doolittle, Jeffrey Rudolph as Professor Henry Higgins, Emma McClain as Mrs. Higgins and Bradley Ash as Colonel Pickering. (David Minton/AFNStaff Photographer)