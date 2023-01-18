Thunder thespians present a classic comedy this week

George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” debuted in London 110 years ago and the talented thespians in the Desert Vista Thunder Theatre Co. will be showing this week that, like fine wine, the play has aged well.
The show will be performed at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Jan. 21, at the school, 16440 S. 32nd St., Ahwatukee. Tickets are $8 pre-sale at Desert Vista and $10 cash at the door.
“Pygmalion” revolves around phonetics professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach perfect English to a Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle. He is confident he can do it so well that she will pass for a duchess. The play also is the parent of the timeless musical, “My Fair Lady.”
The students liked the idea of mounting the production, according to guest director David Mittel.
“Every spring, we discuss the upcoming school year and what our theater season will look like in regards to productions,” he said. “We like to have a good balance of genres. ‘Pygmalion” was discussed as a good choice due it’s satiric and classic nature. It also had a decent cast size for a non-musical play.”
Even better, he added, “’Pygmalion was also appealing due to both strong female and male roles and the universal appeal of a ‘Cinderella’ transformation storyline.”
The students are having a blast despite the play’s age.
“The cast has embraced their roles and are enjoying the nuances of British society during the 1910s,” Mittel said.
And it’s been a challenge since the play requires several types of English accents –cockney, Received Pronunciation or typical British, and Scottish.
Nor is this a student production with script changes that make it easier for the young actors and actors to master.
“We are doing Shaw’s true ‘Pygmalion’ with a few modifications and cuts, but overall the integrity of the 1913 script is completely there,” Mittel said.
The set is “not overly elaborate,” he said, though the costumes “are a major part of the production.”
The play is presented on a “thrust stage” with the audience seated on three sides of them – a design that required some scenery modification.
The main set is Higigns’ study - complete with two large library bookcases, period furniture and various gadgets to teach phonetics.
As for the costumes, Mittel said, “Shaw’s play is a satire on British social structure during the Edwardian era and costumes are a great way to convey not only the time period but the differences in social classes. Think ‘Downton Abbey.’’
“We have had a good time building costumes, renting some and thrift shopping as well, he added.
If Mittel’s name sounds familiar, it’s not surprising.
Though Jesse Ploog-Bacik is the main theater teacher at Desert Vista, he visits annually to direct one production. “Pygmalion” will be his 17th.
Mittel also worked for 28 years in the Kyrene School District as an English teacher and directed close to 50 plays at Kyrene Middle School and later at Akimel A-al Middle School.
“Over the years at DV, I’ve been fortunate to work with former students who I taught and directed in middle school,” he added.
He’s proud of the students for their investment of time needed to pull off this production.
They worked together for five weeks and Mittel said, “I am quite impressed with their work ethic and dedication.”
And even if you’ve seen the play or its musical offshoot, Mittel said the Thunder thespians’ rendition of “Pygmalion” is worth checking out.
“This cast is amazing,” he said. “Their performances and character portrayal are impressive to observe.”
He also noted that the play offers “a nice mix of comedy and drama with a poignant message about self-worth and individual growth.”
And besides, he said, “going to see a live production is a lot of fun. Supporting your local arts programs is also a wonderful thing to do for the whole family.
The stage manager is Zowie Gilmore and her assistant is Jordan Cole.
Among the case, Jeff Rudolph plays Henry Higgins, Ellen Culloty plays Elza Doolittle and Bradley Ash plays his side kick, Col. Pickerign.
Other cast members include Emma McClain, Bobby Matysiak, Lillian Abbs, Ella Havard, Lola Money, Chase Flores, Joshua Rego and Adalyn Vehring.
