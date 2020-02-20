An Ahwatukee resident plans 360-mile bike ride from to San Bernardino, California, to escort his father to his final resting place.
Calling it “one last ride with dad,” Ryan Molony, 36, is taking his father’s ashes to his hometown.
Molony had ridden several competitive events with his father, Reginald, either beside him or cheering from the sidewalk prior to his passing last Dec. 15.
In Arizona, they attended the Kona 24-hr race, Tour de Tucson and Ride 430.
Reginald was a substitute teacher for the Glendale Union School District for over 20 years. He grew up in Redlands, California, raised by Southern Pacific Railroad engineer W. Beverly Molony.
Reginald’s lineage leads to one of the founding families of the San Bernardino Valley.
His great-great-grandparents, Dr. James and Mrs. Sarah Rousseau, arrived by wagon train after a six-month long journey from Pella, Iowa.
They overcame Midwest tornadoes, attacks along the trail and being stranded in the mountains near Parump. Fortunately, they did not share the same fate as the Donner Party and made their way down the mountain on Dec. 15, 1864.
Their wagon train was led by Nicolas Earp, father of Wyatt Earp, the famous lawman, and included Rev. I.C. Curtis and minister John B. Hamilton, who respectively established the some of the first Baptist and Methodist churches in the Valley.
Hoping for a less arduous journey with no deadly snake bites or dysentery, Ryan’s westward adventure will take place in April on the same weekend as the Redlands Classic.
“My dad and I would have gone to watch together, if he was still alive. I bet he’ll get a kick out of this from his new vantage point,” Ryan said.
The multi-century memorial ride is scheduled for April 22-24, departing from Phoenix and arriving in downtown San Bernardino near his grandfather’s old train depot.
The longest ride Ryan has completed in one day has been a “double century,” 200 miles, but this trip will be broken into three segments with rest stops in-between.
Ryan welcomes local riders or spectators to join him for portions of the ride to support his feat.
A welcoming committee is especially sought for the last 25-mile stretch from Beaumont. For safety reasons, only adult cyclists should inquire.
The family is also seeking sponsorships and donations to assist with the costs associated with the trip. Any surplus funding will be donated to the San Bernardino Historical Society, which has kept the family’s historical significance preserved for several lifetimes.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/ride-for-reggie.
For updates on the event, or to get involved: visit JanelleMolony.com/RideForReggie
“The funds we receive will be used to limit or eliminate the financial burden on the family that is required to support this feat,” Ryan said.
His budget includes three basic hotel stays at $300, food for him and a driver, $270; four tanks of gas, $200; and a $1,000 nonprofit donation.
“We would also like to make a significant donation to the San Bernardino Historical Society,” Ryan said. “They have done a wonderful job preserving the history of the San Bernadino Valley, including recognizing and celebrating Reggie’s ancestors, Dr. James and Sarah Rousseau, who are considered founding/pioneer members of the city.”
More information on the life of Reggie, the ride and San Bernardino’s can be found at JanelleMolony.com/rideforreggie or @rideforreggie .
