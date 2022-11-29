Generation Church’s Chosen Ministry serves foster youth

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the members of Generation Church, children and teens in foster care are getting the help that they need.
As Executive Pastor Beth Lavino noted, the church launched the Chosen Ministry program two years ago, after she and the other Pastors realized how critical the foster care situation is in Arizona.
“Arizona is the number one state for foster care, with more kids in foster care per capita than any other,” she said, adding that in Maricopa County alone, around 80 children are removed from their homes each week.
In addition to encouraging and equipping families from the congregation to open their homes to children and teens in need of foster care and adoption, the church also provides support to foster group homes.
“We have fostered two children and have adopted both of them,” Lavino said.
For members of the church who wish to help the Chosen Ministry program in other ways, Lavino said there are plenty of options.
“We work a lot with foster group homes, and there is something for everybody to do all year long, including helping with our Backpack Outreach program, and our Red Carpet event.”
Another way the congregation, as well as the general public can assist, is by taking part in the church’s annual Chosen Christmas Drive, which runs through Dec. 11.
“People can donate money if they wish and we will do the shopping for them, or they can also donate non-perishable food items like peanut butter and snacks, as well as hygiene items including hair care products and deodorant.”
Pajamas in all sizes are also always needed, as are fuzzy socks, soft blankets and throws and stuffed animals; all items must be new and preferably with their tags.
While donations for kids of all ages are welcome, Lavino said the program especially focuses on older children and teenagers who live in group homes, so larger sizes are especially appreciated.
“There are currently thousands of children in group homes who are 8 years old and up,” she said.
“Some of these children come into foster care with virtually nothing, so when people donate these items, they get to keep them.”
Generation Church is located at 1010 S. Ellsworth Road in Mesa, 1832 S. Warner Elliott Loop in Ahwatukee and 16239 E. Ironwood Drive in Fountain Hills.
For more information, call 480-986-3149 or visit generation.church/
chosen.
