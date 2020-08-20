Ahwatukee professor Dr. Neal Lester’s Project Humanities at Arizona State University has lined up a fall program on major issues for its new Podcast Club.
Citing “the persistent COVID-19 uncertainties and loss and this U.S. crisis in racial justice,” he said the programming “results from paying close attention to what is happening in the world and creates events on topics that beg for more critical discussion and nuance, topics that engage individuals and communities in deep talking, listening and connecting.”
Since mid-March, many events that the award-winning Projects Humanities sponsors have had to go virtual.
Starting in early summer, the Podcast Club offered one-hour programs on a diverse array of subjects – including Black parenting and corporal punishment, death and dying, youth mental health, and police departments’ discarding of rape kits.
“These virtual facilitated conversations have engaged attendees, facilitators and panelists from across the country and the globe,” said Lester, Foundation Professor of English and founding director of Project Humanities.
Rachel Sondgeroth, Project Humanities program coordinator and manager of event technology, said the shift to virtual programming has been challenging.
“Our shift to virtual programming has challenged us to find ways to keep events engaging from afar,” she said. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to expand the methods of our programming and excited to see what fresh new ideas come from it.”
Programming will start with a 90-minute discussion of what Lester called the “often misunderstood notion of defunding police.”
It will be followed by discussions over the season on topics such as “white women dismantling white supremacy,” the economics of racism in America, the manifestations of and uses of anger individually and communally, anti-speciesism, co-parenting in the pandemic and environmental justice and indigenous communities.
“This semester we are embracing some of the tough conversations that need to be had,” said Jocelyn Booker-Ohl, Project Humanities coordinator.
“Because of our wonderful network, we are able to work with some incredible experts this semester and bring these timely events to our audience now when so many of us need to engage,” she added.
The semester will include a virtual version of the annual Hacks for Humanity: Hacking for the Social Good with a film screening and discussion through a partnership with PBS Indie Lens Pop-up.
For details: projecthumanities.asu.edu/events.
All events are free with Eventbrite registration, open to the public and accessible via Zoom and Facebook live.
Project Humanities is a university initiative that leads local and national conversations around the most pressing challenges politically, socially, and historically within the context of addressing this question fundamental to all that happens in the world: “Are we losing our humanity?”
Its focus on Humanity 101 programming that promotes these seven non-faith-based values: compassion, integrity, respect, forgiveness, empathy, kindness and self-reflection.
