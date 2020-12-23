A National Junior Honor Society member at Summit School Ahwatukee found a way to help address the growing problem of hunger in the community.
Seventh grader Teagan Martinez was looking for a way to make a difference this holiday season and after consulting with his teacher, Meredith Mayefske, decided to conduct a neighborhood food drive in support of St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Teagan sent an email to the 36 homes in his neighborhood which read, in part:
“It’s been a tough year, and I think a lot of people have fallen on hard times, so I thought donating food to St. Mary’s Food Bank would be a great way to support people in need. I’m always hungry, so I can’t imagine not being able to have enough food to eat.”
Teagan went on to list the food bank’s most needed items, and he let his neighbors know that they could leave their donations on their porches, and he would come around to pick them up.
“Teagan’s neighbors were incredibly supportive,” a Summit School spokeswoman said. “He ended up collecting and donating a truckload of food weighing nearly 500 pounds.”
