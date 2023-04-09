Dr. Neal Lester of Ahwatukee, Foundation Professor of English at Arizona State University and founding director of its Project Humanities, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Gary Krahenbuhl Difference Maker Award.
The annual award “recognizes and celebrates faculty in The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who personify the spirit of difference‐making demonstrated by former dean, Gary Krahenbuhl,” according to the college’s current dean, Patrick J. Kenney.
The award was established through contributions by ASU faculty, staff and supporters “the college’s professors “who are exceptional citizens of the campus and personify the spirit of difference-making demonstrated by Krahenbuhl.”
An expert in African-American literature and culture, Lester has been involved on both the campus and in the community for years in a variety of academic and humanitarian efforts.
A professor at ASU since 1997, he taught previously at the University of Alabama and the University of Montevallo, also in Alabama.
An author or co-author and editor of seven books with an extensive history in a wide range of public speaking activities, his work also has garnered a number of awards.
He created and has directed Project Humanities since 2010 in an effort to bring scholars and people from all sectors of the community to “talk, listen and connect.”
Project Humanities runs a bi-weekly Service Saturdays project, which distributes donated clothing and hygiene products collected by volunteers to unsheltered people in downtown Phoenix.
Service Saturdays volunteers connect with those people, escorting them through an orderly display of clothing so they can choose what they want and need – almost as if they were in a store.
Lester also started the annual fall Hacks for Humanity: Hacking for the Social Good, a global, 36-hour entrepreneurial marathon that challenges teams of participants of all ages and backgrounds to compete in the creation of a technical solution for the social good.
In announcing Lester’s newest award, ASU said he “created and sustained a long and distinguished faculty profile that meets” a broad set of criteria.
“Award recipients are respected scholars with a broad vision of academic scholarship; effective in the scholarship of discovery, integration, application, and teaching,” the university said.
Their activities also must demonstrate they are “unselfish and caring about the broader institution” and “have an excellent ability to move ideas into action without concern for credit, consistently working for the greater good of the college and the university.”
Recipients are “patient but persistent in developing institutional programs,” adaptable, successful in mobilizing action and “demonstrate an outstanding ability to interact with external constituencies.”
The first tenured African American faculty member in the English department at the University of Alabama, Lester was also the first African American to receive a doctorate in English at Vanderbilt University.
In nominating Lester, Kris Ratcliffe, chair of ASU’s English Department, said, “his scholarship and courses have been on the forefront of fostering conversations about race and social justice among our students and communities.”
She also said he “has embodied the very essence of ASU’s access and excellence mission.”
Lester is the 21st recipient of the award and last year received ASU’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Faculty Servant-Leadership Award.
