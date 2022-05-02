Ahwatukee man follows unpredictable path to novelist

By his own words – and his career – Cory Jensen is a man of contrasts whose path through life has been anything but predictable.
Jensen, who with his wife Edna has lived in Ahwatukee for 25 years and raised their four adult children here, has a bachelor’s degree in business and associate of science in electronics – “a somewhat strange combination,” he said.
“I originally thought I wanted to be an engineer,” he explained.
But then along the way, “I discovered that I loved sales and marketing.”
Between college and career, however, came service to his country: He spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force.
When Jensen got out, he kind of went into sales and marketing for six years as an executive recruiter until he plunged into selling and leasing electronic test equipment for 22 years.
That job with TRS RenTelco, now part of McGrath RentCorp, took him around the world. As director of international business development, he traveled to 66 countries throughout Europe Asia, Australia and South America.
Now his life has taken another unpredictable turn in retirement: He’s become an author.
He just released his first novel, “Flight of Fear,” and has a second one being reviewed for publication.
And like his career, Jensen isn’t content to be a round peg in a round hole, as the novel is not about selling or electronic equipment – though he does draw on the many miles he logged in his career.
“Flight of Fear” is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a detective who boards a flight to Hong Kong and soon confronts a threat to the lives of millions on the ground.
“I got the idea to write ‘Flight of Fear’ during a discussion with friends about how a terrorist group or a rogue country could attack the U.S. with a nuclear bomb,” he explained. “Obviously, superpower countries like China or Russia could do so but are deterred by the potential devastating response.
“That leaves terrorists or rogue nations like North Korea or Iran,” he continued. “The idea of a hostile group clandestinely placing a nuclear warhead on a commercial airliner seems improbable but 25 years ago terrorists taking control of commercial airliners and flying them into the World Trade Center seemed far-fetched.”
Jensen doesn’t see his new career as all that unpredictable: He secretly harbored a desire to turn author for a while.
“I have always enjoyed writing, but only after retiring became serious about it,” he explained, adding he already is pounding out a third novel.
In actuality, he said, the writing was the easy part.
“Getting my novels published has been a greater challenge than writing them,” he said. “I sent enquiries to dozens of publishers and agents before finally getting ‘Flight of Fear’ published. Most publishers and agents get hundreds of enquiries per week and most end up in their ‘slush file.’”
Jensen describes himself as “a consummate reader” who reads “at least two books a week.”
“I read fiction and non-fiction from hundreds of authors,” he said, ticking off favorites that include Tom Clancy, Stieg Larsson, Michael Connelly, Patrick O’Brien, Jussi Adler-Olson and Sharon Kay Penman.
As for others who have a yen to become an author, Jensen has one piece of advice: “My advice to would-be authors is to be persistent.”
By the way, if you’re assuming his second novel is another thriller, you haven’t been paying attention to that streak of unpredictability that’s marked his career.
The book, “Witch’s Leap,” is “a young adult novel which is the first in a series about two young boys living in 16th century Cornwall.”
“Flight of Fear,” published by OutSkirts Press, is available on amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.