‘Arizona Nutcracker’ cast ready for this weekend’s performances

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s performance of an Ahwatukee tradition that has adopted a statewide brand.
“Arizona Nutcracker,” which Dance Studio owner Kimberly Lewis this year has branded from the “Ahwatukee Nutcracker” she presented for 22 consecutive years at Desert Vista High School, will be presented at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the 160,000 square-foot Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., downtown Phoenix.
Free parking is available in their 375 covered-stall parking structure located directly south of the facility by the Madison Promenade. Tickets can be purchased at thearizonanutcracker.com.
Some 65 performers ages 3 to 18 and a smattering of adults, will participate in the Christmas classic ballet, which Lewis re-dubbed “Arizona Nutcracker” because so many youngsters from outside Ahwatukee wanted a chance to be part of the cast.
Clara is played by Lauren Wiscombe and her best friends are portrayed by Serena Hargus and Sadie Straessler while Madi Nash plays her mother and Brian Wiscombe plays her father.
Other cast members are: Caden Jerger, Sam Valenzuela, Marti Kasovac and Ryan Sadowski.
Sara Allen plays the Sugar Plum Fairy and the queens include: Snow Queen, Niyana Harris; Butterfly Queen, Abby Peterson; Marzipan Queen, Laycie Michell; Spanish Queen, Mikaylee Bellino; Arabian Queen is alternately played by Lily Allen and Taylor Carey; Russian Queen, Kiara Reyes; Queen of Sweets, Jenna Hansen; China Queen, Kate Johnston.
The Mouse King is played by Ally Nash while the Fight Nutcracker is played by Avery Lewis.
Other cast members are: Presley Campos, Lucy Hansen, Kennedy Hansen, Kentlee Razcon, Kate Johnston and Andi Benavidez.
Playing Little Sister Angels are Vivian Ameen, Katherine Dillon, Lexi Valenzuela and Alexa Partridge while the maids are played by Laycie Michell, Mikaylee Bellino and Kiara Reyes.
The March Girls are played by Millie Rash, Katherine Dillon, Jillian Vanderzyl, Alex Dixon, Lexi Valenzuela, Claire Parnell, Emma Heinrich, Madison Bailly, Elliot Maalouf, Paige Edwards, Vivian Ameen, Alexa Partridge, Alayna O’Brien and Henley Wolfard.
The Baby March Girls include Eva Jeanty, Camilla Witson, Rocio Tamayo, Skylar Straessler and Aubrey Reichard while the March Boys are Easton Straessler, Vance Ameen and Liam Blass.
The Cousins include Zinnia Johnson, Lydia Jeanty, Olivia Nielson, Lily Buller and Lily Ward.
Parents are played by Ashley Jerger, Stephanie Ameen, Tomas Benavidez, Aimee Johnson, Hannah Parnell, Philip Hansen, and Nick Straessler.
The Lead Toy Soldier is Jenna Hansen, accompanied by Toy Soldiers Lydia Jeanty, Olivia Nielson, Lily Buller, Zinnia Johnson, Avika Thejaswi and Kennedy Hansen.
The Hershey Kiss Mice are Eva Jeanty, Camilla Wison, Rocio Tamayo, Skylar Straessler and Isabella Pensyl while the Chubby Tummy Mice are Paige Edwards, Millie Rash, Madison Bailly, Jillian Vanderzyl, Alex Dixon, Kelsey Campbell, Emma Heinrich, Claire Parnell, Alayna O’brien, Aubrey Reichard, Henley Wolfard and Elliot Maalouf.
Portraying the Big Mice are Kate Johnston, Sadie Straessler, Presley Campos, Serena Hargus, Lily Ward and Lucy Hansen.
Snowflakes are Laycie Michell, Mikaylee Bellino, Abby Peterson, Sara Allen, Lily Allen, Kiara Reyes, Jenna Hansen, Serena Hargus and Kate Johnston.
Little Sister Angels are Vivian Ameen, Katherine Dillon, Lexi Valenzuela and Alexa Partridge while the Angels are Kelsey Campbell, Emma Heinrich, Alayna O’brien, Aubrey Reichard, Elliot Maalouf, Henley Wolfard, Madison Bailly, Alex Dixon, Paige Edwards, Claire Parnell, Millie Rash, Kentlee Razcon and Andi Benavidez.
The Spanish Dancers are Kiara Reyes, Abby Peterson, Laycie Michell and Niyana Harris while the Arabian Dancers are Sadie Straessler, Serena Hargus, Presley Campos and Jenna Hansen.
China Babies are Eva Jeanty, Camilla Witson, Rocio Tamayo, Skylar Straessler and Isabella Pensyl and the China Dolls include Millie Rash, Katherine Dillon, Jillian Vanderzyl, Alex Dixon, Lexi Valenzuela, Claire Parnell, Emma Heinrich, Madison Bailly, Elliot Maalouf, Paige Edwards, Vivian Ameen, Alexa Partridge, Alayna O’brien, Henley Wolfard, Kentlee Razcon, Andi Benavidez, Kelsey Campbell and Aubrey Reichard.
The China Dancers are Zinnia Johnson, Lydia Jeanty, Olivia Nielson, Lily Buller, Lily Ward, Lucy Hansen, Kennedy Hansen, and Avika Thejaswi.
Russian Dancers are Kate Johnston, Jenna Hansen, Mikaylee Bellino, Presley Campos, Serena Hargus and Sadie Straessler and the Marzipan Dancers are Abby Peterson, Niyana Harris.
The Little Sweets are Kentlee Razcon, Vivian Ameen, Millie Rash, Katherine Dillon, Alex Dixon, Claire Parnell, Alexa Partridge, Lexi Valenzuela, Andi Benavidez, Jillian Vanderzyl and Paige Edwards.
The Bon Bons are Zinnia Johnson, Lydia Jeanty, Olivia Nielson, Lily Buller, Lily Ward, Sadie Straessler, Lucy Hansen and Kennedy Hansen.
The Waltz Of The Flowers are Laycie Michell, Mikaylee Bellino, Niyana Harris, Lily Allen, Kiara Reyes, Jenna Hansen, Serena Hargus and Kate Johnson.
