Gala will help Ahwatukee foundation help kids

When Jennifer and Matt Armer founded the Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids in 2019 as “a small mom and pop foundation,” the couple never imagined the extraordinary effect they would have on the lives of so many children and their families in just three years.
Since then, Armer Foundation for Kids has raised more than $776,793 for Valley families with children facing life-threatening and debilitating illnesses.
For at least one child, a crew of volunteers - including some employees from Matt Armer’s company Armer Air – helped transform a first floor family room into a bedroom for a child who could no longer manage the stairs to their former bedroom.
“When we first started I knew that we were going to help make a difference but I never imagined that we would be where we are today,” said co-founder and CEO Jennifer Armer.
“We’ve grown so much and been able to help so many. I have an amazing team behind me and that makes all the difference,” she said while looking around at the buzz of shoppers in the Armer Foundation Thrift Store that opened in October 2020 at 9830 S. 51st St., Suite A128, Ahwatukee to further aid fundraising for children.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to be able to grow and to continue helping families when and wherever we can,” Jennifer said.
Their website, ArmerFoundation.org, includes photos and stories of “Armer Kids” who have been or are currently battling life-threatening illnesses like leukemia, liver cancer, brain tumors, cerebral palsy, Perthes disease, epilepsy and more.
The Armer Foundation has helped numerous Ahwatukee families who suddenly found themselves facing catastrophic hospital stays for their children, and mountains of debt for the parents.
The foundation stepped in and helped them in myriad and essential ways including assisting their families with co-pays, premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses.
It has also indirectly impacted the lives of thousands of Valley children and their families through donations to hospitals throughout the Valley.
Those donations, some bundled together in “Admit Bags,” have included gas cards, grocery cards, Uber cards, toys, toiletries and essentials for parents who suddenly find themselves at their children’s bedside, music equipment and more.
“We believe a family’s main focus should be on the welfare and health of their child, not on medical bills or other financial burdens,” said Jennifer.
“To alleviate this stress, we focus our efforts on the specific needs of each family we help through fundraisers, blood drives, various events, and community donations.”
Even as co-founders Jennifer and Matt Armer and their daughter Rebecca McElyea, vice chair of the foundation, work to keep help available to families in need, they also rely on donations to help their current and future Armer Kids.
Two upcoming events will help them continue their work.
The Armer Foundation for Kids’ Third Annual Gala is set for August 6 at The Ashley Castle, 1300 Price Road in Chandler.
Proceeds from the tickets, available online now at ArmerFoundation.org, benefit families.
The third annual gala opens at 5 p.m. and includes a three-course plated dinner, no-host bar and testimonials of family members expounding on what a difference the Armer Foundation meant to them and their children when they stepped up to help after unforeseen medical issues disrupted their lives.
The evening also includes dancing and a silent auction, and features Good Morning Arizona anchor Tess Rafols, the mother of triplets, as emcee.
“This night is always a special one for us. Not only is it our biggest fundraiser of the year but it’s also a great time for everyone to hear the inspirational stories of the families that have been helped over the years and shows the difference our fundraising dollars have made in the community,” said Jennifer
“It’s always our goal to ensure that no child should see their family stressed due to a medical condition, and this evening helps us do just that.”
An ongoing fundraiser is the Armer Foundation for Kids Charity Thrift Store launched two years ago at 9830 S. 51st St.
Open Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and 9 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Charity Thrift Store is chock-a-block with clothing, household items and many miscellaneous items to attract treasure hunters and ‘thrifted outfits’ fans.
Donations are accepted during business hours with all proceeds going to help local families with children battling extreme medical conditions.
The Armer Foundation for Kids also holds blood drives for Armer Kids and other patients.
Chandler’s Grove Church, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is the site for the next one, scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The need for blood donors is unending, said Armer.
“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood which is why the Armer Foundation is committed to helping our blood banks keep up with the ongoing demand by hosting blood drives in support of our Armer Kids and other patients,” she said. “We invite area residents to join us as often as they can, and help us save lives one donation at a time.”
How to help
To purchase Gala tickets or to learn more about The Armer Foundation for Kids visit armerfoundation.org, visit the Armer Foundation for Kids Thrift Shop, or 480-257-3254.
