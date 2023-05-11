TU Board president earns 3 degrees at ASU

Tempe Union Governing Board President Armando Montero earned degrees in political science, economics and mathematics with a focus in statistics when he graduated Monday from Arizona University.
An Ahwatukee native and Desert Vista High School alumnus, Montero was a student in ASU’s Barrett, The Honors College as well as a 2022 Harry S. Truman Scholar representing Arizona.
“Throughout his undergraduate experience, he found multiple ways to get involved in political and community engagement,” ASU said in a release.
In his first two years alone, he was involved in Undergraduate Student Government, the Refugee Education and Clinic Team, the Arizona Students Association ASU Chapter and ASU Young Democrats.
He also took part in the SPGS Junior Fellows program with James Strickland and studied lobbying at the state and local level and held an internship involving a collaboration between ASU and the Grand Canyon Institute to research the economic variables and policy solutions to the rise in discouraged workers in Arizona.
At the Arizona Students Association, Montero worked as a regional director, helping lead voter registration and youth engagement on ASU’s campus.
He also was elected by school board members across the county to serve as the Maricopa County co-director on the Arizona School Boards Association board in 2022.
In 2021, he worked as a policy analyst on ASU’s Enterprise Policy Analysis Group, led by Max Goshert and housed in the Office of University Affairs.
ASU said Montero had planned to go out of state for college, “but as he got closer to graduation he began to see all of the opportunities and resources ASU had to offer.
“As someone who ended up wanting to find ways to make a positive impact on the community he was raised in and having been involved with local politics for several years already, he said that ASU provided the best possibility to get a world-class, purpose-driven education that complimented the work he was able to continue to do in the surrounding community,” the university said.
“I began ASU just as a political science major, which I knew I wanted to pursue since my sophomore year of high school,” he told ASU, noting he had been a vocal advocate for increased mental health services in the school district when he was still a Desert Vista student.
“After going through many of my own struggles at the beginning of high school and losing a friend of mine, I became more galvanized to raise awareness and work to create change at the local level,” he explained.
“It was these interactions that allowed me to see the positive impact that policymaking and the law can have on others’ lives and how it can be a conduit to create real, lasting change.”
He credits Dr. Derrick Anderson with challenging him “to think outside the box through an honors contract for another way to create a cross-disciplinary approach to my education.”
That led him to see math as a “chance to bolster the quantitative skills for analysis in political science and economics (and vice versa) but to also take advantage of the logic-based thinking and other skills utilized in that field to combine ways to think and respond to complex issues from different perspectives.”
He said one of the most important things he learned at ASU “is that there are no bounds to what you can accomplish given the right amount of dedication, commitment and passion.
“As someone who struggled through much of high school, I would have never believed that I would be graduating with three degrees, let alone simultaneously running for and holding public office.”
“My time at ASU truly opened my eyes and motivated me to push beyond what we might traditionally think is beyond our reach and to not underestimate the impact that we as individuals can have.”
He added that the university “has taken the mantle of breaking down many traditional barriers and assumptions to education and takes seriously the drive to have a positive impact on the surrounding community and world.
“I truly believe ASU provided the structures and encouragement to pursue a cross-disciplinary education in three different fields, all while building the skills to simultaneously create a positive impact on the surrounding community through various roles.
“While there is often a stigma around state universities, ASU has broken it down and led the way to create a new frontier in higher education, and I was glad to see the impact of that during my four years here.”
As for future university students, Montero advised, “Take a step back and take advantage of the endless amount of resources, connections and opportunities that are available.
“The time goes by fast, and we often are so focused on the future that we miss the opportunities that are right in front of us. These four years are a unique opportunity to take risks, try something new and find what you are passionate about.”
This summer he’ll be working with the Truman Foundation and take a year away from educational institutions before enrolling in ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law in fall 2024, which he hopes to use as a springboard to work in educational law.
