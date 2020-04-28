COVID-19 may have walled off people but members of the Esperanza Lutheran Church community aren’t sitting still.
A group of congregants from the Ahwatukee church are providing help and encouragement to healthcare workers at Banner University Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Hospital.
One group is sewing surgical masks for doctors and nurses made from medical-grade fabric that is nearly as effective as the scarce N95 masks. They are also sewing simple cotton masks for healthcare staff.
Another 22 members are preparing homemade lunches for the medical residents and staff at the two facilities.
The mask effort started after Dr. Jayne Peterson, an Ahwatukee resident and associate program director for ambulatory medicine in the internal medicine residency program at Banner, read that the University of Florida had found a way to make masks from the Halyard H600 medical fabric used to wrap sterile surgical trays.
“The innovative masks use Halyard H600 two-ply spun polypropylene that is thought to be superior to the common surgical mask in its ability to block aerosols and droplets, including water, bacteria and other particles,” she read.
Her husband, anesthesiologist Todd Peterson, is routinely in operating rooms and could collect this material, which in normal times is thrown away.
Congregants Pam Yount and Liz Farquhar downloaded the pattern and started sewing.
Doris Dorwart and Jane Gisselquist soon joined.
So far, the sewing team has delivered some 75 masks to Jayne, who has distributed them to medical residents and other staff at the two hospitals.
The donations are welcome.
“Masks are hard to come by right now, and we’ve all heard stories about healthcare workers who have had to reuse the same mask for multiple days in a row,” said Dr. Ian Welsh.
“Homemade masks are incredibly helpful to try to slow the spread of this virus, especially when well-constructed like these”.
The doctors say that it’s encouraging to know that the community is thinking about them and trying to help.
“It has been amazing to have this level of community support and the masks are so helpful at a time when the supply is so limited,” added Dr. Cordel Fuher.
The Petersons are looking for another source.
Jayne said masks made from cotton fabric are also welcome for staff not involved in direct patient care but who nevertheless work in a high-risk environment.
Yount, a retired endoscopy nurse, said sewing masks makes her feel like she’s doing something useful for those in health care who are doing essential work – in many cases without proper protection.
“With these masks they can have some peace of mind,” she said. “I wanted to do something during this time of crisis and since I am able to sew this seemed like a good fit. In the beginning the pattern was a bit difficult, but now it is easy.
“When I get bored, I remember why I’m doing this project. If I was still working in healthcare, I’d certainly want some kind of protection.”
Hours are long and stress is high for the medical residents and other staff to the point where, Jayne said, many cannot get away for a break and good food.
The VA hospital staff have very limited options, so most bring a brown bag or try to find a few minutes to go out. They long for home-cooked food.
So, Farquhar organized some of Esperanza’s cooks to provide homemade lunches to the hospitals once a week. She said the rules are simple: make it tasty and make it yourself.
One team cooks for the VA Hospital staff, about 15-20 people, while the other cooks for 25 to 30 Banner staffers.
The teams maintain social distancing by dropping off food at the church kitchen on Mondays. Jayne picks it up on her way to work on Tuesdays.
“I’ve told the teams that these lunches are a gift of love. We are filling hearts as much as we are filling bellies,” Farquhar said.
The response has been enthusiastic, she added.
One staffer wrote: “Your church members are absolutely AMAZING!!! Definitely the hands and feet of Jesus. Praying for safety and protection over each one of them!”
People who can help with the lunch teams can email Farquhar at liz.farquhar51@gmail.com.
“We can always use cooks, but if you don’t cook you could help with supplies, including paper plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, sandwich bags and Ziploc or Glad containers (single serving size),” she said.
