Incoming Desert Vista High School senior Alexa Horn has been honored by The Ahwatukee Foothills chapter of the National Charity League for her community service.
The group fosters foster mother-daughter relationships though community service, leadership development and cultural experiences from grades 7-12.
Along with a course load that includes AP and honors classes as well as dual-enrollment courses, Alex also is an active member of Desert Vista’s Key Club and president of its Community Counts program, which partners Desert Vista students as mentors with second graders at Wilson Elementary School in central Phoenix.
For those and other volunteer activities, Alexa, 17, received the Charity League’s Merci Award for the fifth consecutive year for logging the highest number of philanthropic hours in the chapter from seventh grade through senior year; the Modelette Philanthropy Award for the fifth consecutive year for the most philanthropic hours in the Class of 2021; and her fifth consecutive Hourglass Award for logging 100 hours of combined philanthropic service.
She has so far volunteered for 676.75 hours since seventh grade.
Alexa and her mother, Kim Horn, also received the league’s Mother-Daughter Award for the fifth consecutive year for 90 philanthropic hours. In the last five years they have worked in philanthropic activities for a total of more than 1,300 hours and last year alone put in 309 hours helping others.
Alexa and Kim joined the Charity League five years ago.
They have volunteered at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Valleywise (the former Maricopa Integrated Health Systems), Banner Health, Child Crisis Arizona, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Phoenix, St. Vincent de Paul, Feed My Starving Children, Back-to-School Clothing Drive, Special Olympics, East Valley Women’s League, Cinderella Affair, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, Mountain Park Senior Living – Memory Care Center, Treasures 4 Teachers, Jared Boxes and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
Alexa is the Ahwatukee Foothills National Charity League President of the Class of 2021, and said she looks forward to “continue making an impact in the community, and to be able to continue to grow as college comes, which is right around the corner.”
Her mother, owner of Arizona Bridal Source, said she and her daughter joined the Charity League because it encourages mothers and daughters to participate together in leadership, philanthropy and cultural experiences.
Kim said she learned giving back to the community is essential from her mother, Carole Martin, who won the Daughters of the American Revolution award in high school in Macon, Illinois, for logging the most community service hours. Kim also won this same award.
The nonprofit was founded in 1925, and is open to mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12. The Ahwatukee Foothills chapter contributed 5,797 hours to the area communities in the past year.
Information: ahwatukeefoothills.nationalcharityleague.org or email afncl.vpmembership@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.