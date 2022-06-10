Y OPAS seeks volunteers to help local seniors

When some folks might ask a senior family member about selling their house and downsizing, Ahwatukee resident June Tesdall says the response from her and many other seniors in the community is: “I’m not!”
Or, when asked if they will get a roommate, she and many other locals confidently decline because independence and freedom is not only a privilege, but a pleasure.
Tesdall is one of 400 senior clients currently being served by the YMCA-hosted Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors (Y OPAS). In response to a recent call for volunteers to close the gap between available hours and the increasing needs of Ahwatukee seniors, she and others have become more outspoken.
Tesdall joked about an old commercial advertising “A Place for Mom,” and her response to this is: “Mom already has a place and she’s not going anywhere.”
This sentiment is echoed by many others who receive free assistance through the outreach.
At a recent social gathering over dominoes, those attending with Tesdall chimed in on how Y OPAS benefits them.
Jules said that because of the services and connections offered through Y OPAS, she can get out and meet people her own age and make friends. “Everybody’s very friendly here,” she added.
Her last name and those of other clients are not being published by AFN for security reasons.
Vera agreed that the fellowship with others was very important, which was seconded by Promila, who added how her mental health has benefitted. Edna enjoys the regular social functions because she can “have some laughs.”
“But we need still more volunteers,” was the consensus of people such as Teresa, a 15-year volunteer who helps drive Ahwatukee seniors to their various appointments.
Maureen Davies, a 20-year volunteer, offered that the time she gives to the program makes her feel like she is doing something special with her life.
The clients could not have agreed more.
The community support program offers assistance to independent persons over the age of 65 by way of driving to appointments and social functions, checking in on them at home and offering lively personal interactions, such as a domino game.
The Y OPAS program and volunteers “really, truly make a huge impact in my life and on others’ lives,” Tesdall said.
But there continues to be an unmet need for help.
Summertime is historically a more difficult time to receive volunteer aid, said Tesdall. Y OPAS clients already have a limit of exactly two services per week because of the current volunteer-to-client ratio, said Executive Director Brenda Nichols.
An obvious solution to this deficit could be through the intentional enlistment of college students and high school seniors who are hoping to build or add to their career and college portfolios.
Local churches might also consider including Y OPAS clients in their ministry initiatives.
“Volunteer schedules are flexible,” Tesdall gives. “[They] can choose when and how long they want to volunteer: daily, weekly or monthly.”
In her seventies, Tesdall is both a client and volunteer. When she can, she contributes her own time and talent to supporting and promoting Y OPAS initiatives.
Her career background is in marketing and she has made her mark on big brands such as Quaker Oats, Land O’Lakes, Tropicana, and Kellogg’s. Since retiring, she has written successful grant applications for Y OPAS in the past.
This year, she will be writing short stories and announcements for the monthly newsletter. Tesdall agrees that with the support of Y OPAS, she can continue doing what she does best.
To get started volunteering: 602-212-6088, or valleyymca.org/opas.
