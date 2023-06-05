2 Music Makers pianists win top state honors

Two young Ahwatukee musicians, Marysol Martinez and Andrea Leong, of Music Maker Workshops, received the top honors at the Arizona Study Program Competition this month.
This statewide piano competition is held annually by the Arizona State Music Teachers Association.
The Arizona Study Program started in 1958 to provide a consecutive and comprehensive plan of music study for piano, designed to motivate and encourage the student to strive for growth and excellence.
Both Marysol and Andrea study under Dr. Ying Kuo of Music Maker Workshops.
“First of all, this is an amazing experience and honorable recognition of Andrea’s musicianship,” said Andrea’s mother, Siew Chuan Goh.
“Dr. Kuo has prepared Andrea very well in practical and theory for the past one and a half years and with the test and studio’s help, we now have a measured view of Andrea’s progress from a third party, which is awesome,” she continued.
“The overall experience from the beginning of preparation to achieve the superior honors award motivated Andrea to become mature, confident and even reach new levels in her musicianship,” Goh added.
The Arizona Study Program is a 12-year graded course of study developed by ASMTA to provide for the development of musical performance, theory and technique.
It is organized in terms of the 12 years of public school, with one level for each of the years a student would be enrolle. It requires continual work throughout the year and is evaluated each spring by a master adjudicator and a written theory test.
Music Maker Workshops is located on 3233 E. Chandler Blvd.,
Learn more at MMWaz.com.
