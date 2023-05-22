Journalism teacher/adviser Michelle Coro honored

A retired Desert Vista High School teacher has earned Journalism Education Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
While Michelle Coro of Ahwatukee retired from Desert Vista, she very much stays involved in teaching journalism.
She became the student engagement commuter life coordinator last summer at Grand Canyon University, where she already was an digital design adjunct professor since 2019 and where her husband Paul also has worked for six years.
The association supports “free and responsible scholastic journalism” with resources and programs.
It champions “professionalism by encouraging and rewarding student excellence and teacher achievement and by fostering an atmosphere which encompasses diversity yet builds unity.
Michelle taught multimedia for 20 years at Desert Vista, serving as the advisor for the journalism, broadcasting and yearbook programs.
JEA noted she encouraged students “to explore their creativity in the areas of writing, videography, digital photography and computer art technology.”
She also has been president of the Arizona Interscholastic Press Association for two years and a national board member for the National Scholastic Press Association since 2017.
Prior to her Desert Vista, she taught for five years in Gilbert Public Schools and two years in Kansas City after working for newspapers and television stations for five years.
The Coros have lived in Ahwatukee for 19 years and their now-college graduate daughters, Jasmine and Maya, are both Thunder alumnae and former students of their mom.
“I love working with Michelle,” retired journalism adviser Jeanne Acton said – “or perhaps I should say, I love watching her work.”
Added yearbook publisher Jostens creative account manager Tina Cleavelin:
“Michelle’s experience and knowledge of journalism is important, but I believe her tenacity and passion for her programs and her students was the driving force for her success. She is a true master adviser.”
One of the most striking things about Coro’s tenure as an adviser was her innovations in the classroom, Acton said.
“Boy, did she excel there,” Acton said. “In the classroom, Michelle focused on convergent multimedia journalism — teaching her students cutting edge technology to give them the skills they need to continue journalism after high school.”
However, it takes more than a vast and varied knowledge of journalism to create a legend. It also takes heart, said another Jostens representative, Lizabeth Walsh.
“It was easy to see why her students – and pretty much every single person who meets her, really – love her,” Walsh said.
“She is a vivacious and generous human and an expert in both journalism and education, making her the kind of person students gravitate toward and peers respect.”
Michelle was one of 15 award recipients.
The award honors retired high school media advisers and teachers “for lifetime dedication to journalism education in the form of advising or other contributions to the profession.”
