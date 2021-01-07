The holidays may be over but donations are still needed by Wreaths Across America, which honors dead veterans by placing wreaths on their graves at cemeteries across the country, including Chandler’s Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.
For every wreath sponsored during the campaign, which runs through Jan. 15, Wreaths Across America will match the number of wreaths sponsored. That means donors can honor twice as many veterans with their sponsorship.
For example, a Family Pack of four wreaths will honor eight veterans while the Small Business Sponsorship of 10 wreaths will honor 20 veterans.
“More than 1,800 veterans were honored at the Wreaths Across America event at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery on Dec. 19, but there are more than 2,700 veterans interned at the cemetery,” said event coordinator Michael Whitaker of the Chandler Exchange Club.
An individual wreath sponsorship is $15, a Family Pack of four wreaths is $60 and a Small Business Sponsorship is $150 for 10 wreaths. Go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0084P.
The Wreaths across America got its start in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of 5,000 wreaths and arranged for their placement at Arlington National Cemetery.
It has since become a national project. Last year, 2.2 million veterans received wreaths at more than 2,500 locations nationwide and abroad.
The Chandler Exchange Club, chartered in 2013, is part of a national network of community service clubs across the nation. The club’s name is derived from “exchanging” ideas to better serve the local community.
Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery since 1963 has been serving the East Valley and has been hosting the Wreaths Across America event since 2015.
