Kyrene School District is offering parents a chance to have some kid-free Christmas shopping this week.
And during the winter break, parents who have to go to work can turn to Kyrene to amuse their children.
Kyrene Community Education scheduled a “Drop & Shop” session 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kyrene de la Mirada, 5500 W. Galveston Street, Chandler.
Though not in Ahwatukee, parents can zip over to the Chandler Fashion Center, which opens at 9 a.m. that day, while their children enjoy crafts and other activities.
There will even be a gift-wrapping station available. Cost for the “Drop & Shop” session is $45.
The event is one of several special activities that Kyrene Community Education has planned during the winter break.
“Wild Winter Break Camp” is being offered for K-5 students at Lomas Elementary in Ahwatukee and Cielo in Chandler. A camp for preschoolers is offered only at Cielo, 1350 N. Lakeshore Drive, Chandler.
“Students will stay active with sports, get messy with art and be creative with music” at the camps, said district spokeswoman Erin Helm.
The camp for older children will run 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. while the preschool camp and Kids Club close at 3 p.m. Sessions will be held Dec. 20, 23-24, 26-27 and 30-31 as well as Jan. 2-3.
On Dec. 23, the schedule calls for the “Loads of Fun Barrell Train” in the morning at Lomas and the early afternoon at Cielo as well as the Stratum Entertainment Arctic Adventures in the morning at Cielo and afternoon at Lomas on Dec. 26.
On Jan. 2, Infinity Entertainment is holding a new year party with photo booth in the morning at Cielo and afternoon at Lomas.
Families can enroll students in these activities by visiting kyrene.org/communityed and selecting “non-school day options.”
Information: 480-541-1500.
